Two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem knocked out of Wimbledon

Two-time French Open champion Dominic Thiem was knocked out of Wimbledon in the first round on Tuesday losing to veteran American Sam Querrey 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 6-0.

The 25-year-old Austrian fifth seed does not find grass to his liking -- his best showing reaching the last 16 in 2017 -- and wilted under the expert serve and volley game of Querrey.

Querrey, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon in 2017, will next play Andrey Rublev of Russia or Cristian Garin of Chile.

Thiem joins fellow top-10 seeds Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in being toppled in the first round.

Nishikori through

Japan’s Kei Nishikori eased into the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday beating Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.

The 29-year-old eighth seed, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon last year, never gave Monteiro a hope of an upset.

Nishikori -- whose best Grand Slam performance was reaching the 2014 US Open final -- will play either experienced Uzbek Denis Istomin or Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the second round.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 19:55 IST