e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Wawrinka is ‘underestimated’, says coach Norman

Wawrinka is ‘underestimated’, says coach Norman

Wawrinka, 35, was the last man to win a Grand Slam singles title outside the trio of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic when he won the 2016 U.S. Open.

tennis Updated: Jul 16, 2020 11:14 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka makes a backhand return to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their fourth round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka makes a backhand return to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their fourth round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP)
         

Stan Wawrinka is one of the best to have ever played tennis but the three-times Grand Slam champion is a “little bit underestimated”, his long-time coach Magnus Norman has said.

Wawrinka, 35, was the last man to win a Grand Slam singles title outside the trio of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic when he won the 2016 U.S. Open.

He is one only one of three players to have defeated Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray at Grand Slams.

“Stan is one of the best players to ever play the game, if you look at his record, if you look at winning three Grand Slams, winning three different Grand Slams in the era where he had the Big Four playing,” Norman told ATP Tennis Radio.

“He’s a little bit underestimated for sure ... He’s had an unbelievable career.”

Swede Norman, a former world number two and Roland Garros finalist in 2000, worked with Wawrinka from 2013-2017 and has again been part of his coaching team since 2018 as the Swiss makes his way back following two left knee surgeries in 2017.

Wawrinka made the quarter-finals of the French Open and U.S. Open in 2019 and also reached the last eight at this year’s Australian Open. After sliding down the rankings to No. 263 in 2018, he is currently 17th in the world.

“It’s been a little bit up and down. He doesn’t have the same stability as Andy Murray or Novak or Roger or Rafa, but in his best moments, I think he can beat all of those names on a very good day,” Norman said.

“That’s what makes him a little bit special.

“Stan is a gambler. He plays with small margins. He’s the kind of guy that will put everything in red, do or die.”

tags
top news
8 world leaders seek equal access to Covid-19 vaccine
8 world leaders seek equal access to Covid-19 vaccine
Mumbai records its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015
Mumbai records its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
LIVE: Covid-19 second wave to cause further economic disruptions, says IMF
LIVE: Covid-19 second wave to cause further economic disruptions, says IMF
‘What about ghar wapsi?’ Kapil Sibal takes a swipe at Sachin Pilot
‘What about ghar wapsi?’ Kapil Sibal takes a swipe at Sachin Pilot
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
Internet curbs in J&K: SC seeks Centre’s response on plea seeking contempt charges
Internet curbs in J&K: SC seeks Centre’s response on plea seeking contempt charges
On The Record | ‘Congress needs clarity at the top’: Dinesh Gundu Rao
On The Record | ‘Congress needs clarity at the top’: Dinesh Gundu Rao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In