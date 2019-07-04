Today in New Delhi, India
Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer beats Jay Clarke to enter third round

The eight-time Wimbledon champion, who is chasing a 21st major crown, unleashed 46 winners past the battling world number 169.

tennis Updated: Jul 04, 2019 21:16 IST
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after beating Britain's Jay Clarke.(AFP)

Roger Federer reached the last-32 of a Grand Slam for the 70th time on Thursday when he defeated British wild card Jay Clarke 6-1, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 in the second round at Wimbledon.

Federer will face either Lucas Pouille, the 27th seed, or qualifier Gregoire Barrere for a place in the last 16.

