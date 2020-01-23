e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / Wimbledon champion Simona Halep stumps up for Australian Open win

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep stumps up for Australian Open win

Romanian fourth seed Simona Halep powered into the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday, defeating British qualifier Harriet Dart 6-2, 6-4 in only 77 minutes.

tennis Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:00 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Melbourne
Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her match against Britain's Harriet Dart.
Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her match against Britain's Harriet Dart. (REUTERS)
         

Simona Halep said she dreaded to think how much money she owed her coach after victory over British qualifier Harriet Dart in the Australian Open second round on Thursday.

The fourth seed pledged earlier this month to donate $200 to Australia’s bushfire relief fund each time she gives her Australian coach Darren Cahill a hard time during matches.

Halep cruised the first set 6-2 against Dart, but the second set was not so easy, the Romanian kept at bay by the determined 164th-ranked Briton.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep slapped her thigh twice after failing to put Dart away on third match point at Rod Laver Arena.

The former number one finally sealed victory at the fourth attempt when the 23-year-old Londoner fired long, but not before aiming a few choice words at Cahill.

“He’s counting this stuff so I am afraid to ask (how much she owes),” the 28-year-old Halep joked, after the 6-2, 6-4 win.

Cahill famously told Halep that she was “a disgrace on the court” at the WTA Finals in November after a poor first set.

Halep, winner at Wimbledon last year, plays Yulia Putintseva of Ukraine or American 26th seed Danielle Collins in the third round in Melbourne.

Halep conceded that she should have wrapped the match up sooner.

“It was a little bit dangerous, I lost focus a bit at the end,” she said. “I like to play under pressure, it is more fun and exciting.

“But I prefer to finish the match when I can.”

After winning a match in Adelaide last week, Halep tweeted that she would be donating $2,000 for berating Cahill “‘only’ 10 times during tonight’s match”.

top news
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
‘Not only rights of accused’: Supreme Court on delay in hanging death row convicts
‘Not only rights of accused’: Supreme Court on delay in hanging death row convicts
‘Delhi polls a match between India and Pak’: Kapil Mishra on Twitter
‘Delhi polls a match between India and Pak’: Kapil Mishra on Twitter
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News