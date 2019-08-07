The sun shines bright on Lucknow lad Vardan Singh

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:59 IST

Lucknowite and music composer-singer Vardan Singh is back on the music scene with two songs of his doing well on the charts. He has composed three songs in this week’s release, ‘Mushkil’, starring Rajniesh Duggal, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Nazia Hassan and Pooja Bisht.

‘Ek siwa tere’ sung by ‘Banjare’ fame Mohd Irfan and ‘Yuhi hi nahi tum mile ho’ duet by Meenal Jain and Vardan have garnered around 2 million hits each on YouTube. Besides, the film has a reprise version of ‘Ek siwa tere’ sung by Bhargavi Pillai and Vardan.

“I have now spent 14 years in Mumbai but the kind of response I am getting this time from music lovers, FM channels and people in the industry, is phenomenal. Both songs are doing well on the charts and are frequently being played on FM stations,” said Singh.

The film has been directed by Rajiv S Ruia, who earlier made the horror film ‘Saansein’ and the ‘My Friend Ganesha’ series.

“The songs are doing well because of their lyrics too. Lyrics are most important for me. I compose on lyrics and build a song on the words. A lot of time, music is composed and writers write on the tune. Shabd ki adaigi and shayari ( the poetry and the role a word plays in a phrase) is very important for any composition,” Singh said.

His last film was ‘Ishq Junoon’ in which the song ‘Kabhi Yu Bhi Aa’ had also fared well. Vardan has already recorded a song for ‘Coat’ and will be recording songs for Ruia’s next film ‘Alert’.

“My next film ‘Coat’ Sanjay Mishra and Vivaan Shah will be releasing in 2-3 months and after that I am doing two songs, including a patriotic song, for ‘Alert’ which stars Arjun Rampal. I will be recording the patriotic song with Sukhvinder Singh,” he said.

The singer-composer is looking forward to show how many genre-pies he has his fingers in. “I have a music bank of 300 songs which I have composed. People know me only through the romantic genre. I don’t want to limit myself to just romantic songs. So, I am doing patriotic songs, items songs which will have very meaningful lyrics,” he said.

The composer says that he was not scheduled to sing ‘Yuhi hi nahi’ in the film. “I wanted someone else to sing but then the label and makers insisted that I sing it as my voice seemed to suit Kunal Roy Kapoor. As a musician, I want to give my best for the film and project,” he said.

Born in Ballia, he has studied in Rani Laxmi Bai College, Lucknow and has trained in music at the Bhatkhande Music Institute Deemed University under Ganesh Prasad Mishra.

He started by giving the background score of the film ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’. “I have given background scores in many films, sung jingles and for regional films. I have sung the anthem song ‘Sikkon Ki Bhook’ for the Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Rann’, RGV’s ‘Rakta Charitra’ and Anil Sharma’s ‘Yamla Pagla Dewana’,” he said.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 19:59 IST