Home / Travel / Covid-19 crisis: Wildlife parks reopen in Rwanda for those free of virus

Covid-19 crisis: Wildlife parks reopen in Rwanda for those free of virus

Rwanda has reopened all tourism activities to visitors arriving on chartered flights and who are confirmed free of the coronavirus 72 hours before arrival in the nation famed for endangered mountain gorillas.

travel Updated: Jun 18, 2020 16:41 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Rwanda
Rwanda is famed for endangered mountain gorillas.
Rwanda is famed for endangered mountain gorillas.(Unsplash)
         

Rwanda has reopened all tourism activities to visitors arriving on chartered flights and who are confirmed free of the coronavirus 72 hours before arrival in the nation famed for endangered mountain gorillas.

“All guests are required to maintain a distance of at least 10 meters at all times while visiting primates in Nyungwe and Volcanoes National Park,” Rwanda Development Board said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

National carrier RwandAir Ltd. said national borders remained closed to normal commercial flights and passenger services would resume once the restrictions are lifted. Rwanda locked down swathes of the economy soon after confirming its first case of the coronavirus. A total 639 people have been infected so far and 290 are yet to recover.

The RDB slashed the price of gorilla-tracking permits to $200 from $1,500 for Rwandans and East African Community nationals residing in the country, and $500 for other foreign residents until the end of 2020, it said on Twitter.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

