e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / England announces new quarantine exemptions for “high-value” business travellers

England announces new quarantine exemptions for “high-value” business travellers

England announced new quarantine exemptions for “high-value” business travellers, performing arts professionals, journalists and certain others.

travel Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 09:08 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
London
Some professionals will not have to self-isolate on arrival in the count
Some professionals will not have to self-isolate on arrival in the count(Unsplash)
         

England announced new quarantine exemptions for “high-value” business travellers, performing arts professionals, journalists and certain others, meaning they do not have to self-isolate on arrival in the country.

As things stand, all passengers arriving in England from abroad are required to self-isolate for 14 days, unless they are coming from a country included on a safe travel list available on the UK government website.

“From 4am on Sat 5th December, high-value business travellers will no longer need to self-isolate when returning to England from a country NOT in a travel corridor, allowing more travel to support the economy and jobs. Conditions apply,” transport minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

“Certain performing arts professionals, TV production staff, journalists, and recently signed elite sportspersons will also be exempt, subject to specific criteria being met.”

In a more detailed statement, the Department for Transport said that the high-value business exemption would apply to people undertaking specific business activity which would deliver a significant benefit to the UK economy. That includes activity that creates or preserves 50 or more UK jobs, it said.

People will only be exempt when undertaking the specific business activity and will only be able to meet with others as required by that specific activity.

"Exemptions will also come into force at the same time for domestic and international performing arts professionals, TV production staff, journalists, and recently signed elite sportspersons, ensuring that industries which require specific, high talent individuals who rely on international connections can continue to complete their work," the ministry said.

It said further information would be available on the government website when the exemptions came into force.

The government had previously announced that the quarantine rules would change for all passengers on Dec. 15, in that people would have the option of taking a Covid-19 test after five days of self-isolation. If the result was negative, people would then be released from self-isolation.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
GHMC election results today: A high-stakes battle for BJP, TRS
GHMC election results today: A high-stakes battle for BJP, TRS
Cyclone Burevi weakens into deep depression; holiday in Kerala, Puducherry
Cyclone Burevi weakens into deep depression; holiday in Kerala, Puducherry
PM to chair all-party meeting on Covid-19 today
PM to chair all-party meeting on Covid-19 today
Govt agrees to review farmers’ key demands
Govt agrees to review farmers’ key demands
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Rechargeable Jeep Wrangler set for 2021 launch, claims to be ‘out of this world’
Rechargeable Jeep Wrangler set for 2021 launch, claims to be ‘out of this world’
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In