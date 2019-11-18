From pre-wedding functions to D-Day, Beverly Hills is the one-stop destination for all you need.

travel

While weddings are actually a one-day affair, there’s a lot that goes in and around that one special day which comes once in a lifetime!

More than the D-Day, it’s about getting the pre-wedding right. So, to take away your jitters surrounding the big day, here’s a near-perfect Beverly Hills sample itinerary with the perfect wedding spots starting from the pre-wedding parties to the honeymoon.

Beverly Hills, California is known as the mecca of luxury and extraordinary service. This palm tree-lined oasis offers everything a wedding couple may need, including high-end spa amenities, gorgeous venues and world-class hotels with romantic suites.

Bachelorette and Bachelor Party

* Check into your hotel: With a rich history of luxury and elegance, Beverly Hills has one of the largest concentrations of Forbes Star rated and AAA Diamond awarded properties in the United States.

The destination offers some of the most notable hotels including The Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, Montage Beverly Hills, The Peninsula Beverly Hills and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. The city also boasts unique boutique properties, including Avalon Beverly Hills, The Crescent Hotel and Luxe Rodeo Drive.

* Find your “Something new” with unparalleled shopping: From world-renowned fashion houses to one-of-a-kind local boutiques, Beverly Hills is a shopping paradise located within a compact, easily walkable area known as the Golden Triangle.

Shop vintage-inspired wedding and bridesmaids’ dresses, accessories and decor at BHLDN on South Beverly Drive or try on the latest bridal designs by Vera Wang at the boutique located on Rodeo Drive.

For the perfect groom ensemble, head to Berluti, Indochino, or Anto Beverly Hills for ready-to-wear and bespoke garments tailored to fit any style or theme.

For a truly unique shopping experience, Lalaluxe offers insider access to some of the city’s most sought-after VIP shopping rooms and a range of luxury lifestyle styling services, such as wedding styling, personal shopping, event planning and more.

* Get your last-minute wedding body: Experience the new Upgrade Labs at The Beverly Hilton for a last-minute pre-wedding workout. The biohacking labs offer new fitness technologies and wellness amenities like cryotherapy and infrared saunas.

* Take part in an elegant tea party: Indulge in tea, champagne and a tray filled with pastries and finger sandwiches in The Peninsula Beverly Hills’ cosy Living Room. Adorned with luxurious sofas and an inviting fireplace, your guests can take part in the hotel’s traditional high tea sitting.

* Get the star treatment: The Forbes Five-Star La Prairie Spa at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills offers extraordinary services that incorporate opulent ingredients, such as caviar, diamonds and gold into their facials and massages.

Additionally, The Spa at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel (also awarded the Forbes Five-Star rating) combines results-driven products and state-of-the-art technology to offer an array of signature treatments catered to men and women.

* Enjoy a champagne toast at The Rooftop by JG: Cheers to the last evening of being single with breath-taking views of the Hollywood Hills and downtown Los Angeles atop the famed Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Rehearsal Dinner

* End the day with a lovely dinner at Crustacean Beverly Hills: Spend time with your closest friends as the mother of fusion, Chef Helene, creates celebrity favourite dishes like the “smoking” tuna cigars and AN’s famous Garlic Noodles.

Take in the beautiful pale pink decor and sip cocktails as you “walk across the water” with the restaurant’s popular water feature walkway.

* For a more formal gathering, many nearby restaurants offer elegant private dining rooms perfect for a rehearsal dinner including Spago Beverly Hills and CUT by Wolfgang Puck at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, The Belvedere at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, La Dolce Vita, Jean-Georges Beverly Hills at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and many more.

Where to tie the knot

* The Beverly Hills Hotel: With timeless glamour, this beautiful setting has played host to some of Hollywood’s most legendary weddings.

Ceremonies are held in an intimate garden on the side of the hotel, while guests are treated to large and stunning event rooms like the Crystal Ballroom, Sunset Ballroom and Rodeo Ballroom.

We also recommend extending the newlywed’s stay after the nuptials (even Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton stayed here during their honeymoon) in one of the properties luxurious bungalows that pay homage to Marilyn Monroe, Howard Hughes, Frank Sinatra and Elizabeth Taylor herself.

* The Beverly Hilton: Home to over 150 red carpet events each year, The Beverly Hilton team is well versed when it comes to lavish events and offers a variety of event spaces from the Stardust Penthouse to Oasis Courtyard.

* Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel: The Rodeo Terrace, nestled within Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, is the perfect setting for a wedding or special event. Equipped for a reception and ceremony, breath-taking views of Rodeo Drive will pose as the perfect photo backdrop.

* Greystone Mansion & Garden: The Doheny Estate: The historic property offers six different locations for the nuptials and reception including a lush green lawn lined with white roses, a terrace overlooking the Los Angeles cityscape and the elegant interior of the mansion showcasing its iconic marble floors.

* Montage Beverly Hills: Overlooking the artfully sculpted greens of Beverly Canon Gardens, the hotel’s Montage Terrace offers a stunning outdoor Los Angeles wedding location.

Graced with Mediterranean-inspired architectural details, dramatic inlaid tile and lush gardens of its own, this 5,000-square-foot terrace accommodates intimate weddings, receptions and special events with elegance and sophisticated city style.

* The Peninsula Beverly Hills: For couples seeking pure elegance, The Peninsula Beverly Hills offers a glamorous air of romance that promises perfection in every detail.

The exclusive residential feel of the hotel lends an intimate ambience whether the wedding takes place in a luxurious suite, the spectacular ballroom, or under the stars on the rooftop with the city skyline providing a glittering backdrop.

* Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills: The newest addition to the Beverly Hills wedding scene, the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills provides sophisticated service for a seamless event.

Say “I do” under crystal chandeliers and continue the celebration in the hotel’s Astor Ballroom, named after the Astor family (the original owners of the first Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City).

* Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills: From spa bridal showers to sunset martini nights for bachelor parties - and of course the wedding ceremony and reception, the team at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills offer comprehensive wedding services and exceptional wedding planners and vendors who specialize creating uniquely perfect events.

Honeymoon Hideaway

* Celebrate with a Romantic Getaway: Couples can sit back, relax and soak in every blissful second of celebration with their sweetheart with themed hotel packages designed to keep couples starry-eyed all year long.

The Peninsula Beverly Hills’ Romantic Moments package features amenities, such as dinner for two in a private rooftop cabana, plush monogrammed robes and a 60-minute couple’s massage in-room or at The Spa’s Harmony Suite.

The Romance at The Beverly Hills Hotel package allows couples to discover the timeless romance of the iconic hotel with daily breakfast credit, a welcome bottle of champagne, luxury accommodation for two and more.

* Rent an Exotic Car: Peruse the streets of Beverly Hills in an elegant Rolls Royce, sporty Ferrari or show-stopping Lamborghini by arranging a rental at Beverly Hills Rent-a-Car, Midway Car Rental or Black and White Car Rental.

* Indulge in a Couples Massage: From custom side-by-side massages to access to Montage Beverly Hills’ rooftop mineral pool, a day at the award-winning Spa Montage will leave couples feeling connected, rejuvenated and relaxed.

For those who enjoy a holistic approach to luxurious pampering, Tomoko Spa combines Swedish techniques with Japanese to provide tailored treatments in private suites.

Dinner Date Night: Il Cielo Beverly Hills has long been known as one of the most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles, compliments of its candlelit tables and dreamy dining space under the stars.

The restaurant offers two romantic dinner packages, which can be added on to any dining reservation, and intimate private dining rooms, which can be customized to fit any occasion.

