Good news for sea lovers: Beaches in Kochi finally reopen for public post seven months of Covid-19 lockdown

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 13:05 IST

After seven months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Kochi’s beaches were reopened for the public on Sunday.

Visuals from the city’s beaches showed a few people taking rounds around the beach.

Kerala currently has 91,297 active Covid-19 cases. As many as 3,40,324 recoveries and 1,484 deaths have been reported from the state so far.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

