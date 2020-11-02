e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Good news for sea lovers: Beaches in Kochi finally reopen for public post seven months of Covid-19 lockdown

Good news for sea lovers: Beaches in Kochi finally reopen for public post seven months of Covid-19 lockdown

The exotic beaches of Kochi finally welcome the general public after seven months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic

travel Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 13:05 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Kochi (Kerala) [India]
Covid-19: Beaches in Kochi reopen for public
Covid-19: Beaches in Kochi reopen for public(Twitter/NGTIndia)
         

After seven months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Kochi’s beaches were reopened for the public on Sunday.

Visuals from the city’s beaches showed a few people taking rounds around the beach.

Kerala currently has 91,297 active Covid-19 cases. As many as 3,40,324 recoveries and 1,484 deaths have been reported from the state so far.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

