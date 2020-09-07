e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Good news for travel enthusiasts as Cuba finally welcomes tourists after months of COVID-19 lockdown

Good news for travel enthusiasts as Cuba finally welcomes tourists after months of COVID-19 lockdown

Did you have Cuba on your travel bucket list? Well, here’s some good news for you as the country finally rolls out its red carpet for tourists post the COVID-19 lockdown

travel Updated: Sep 07, 2020 15:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Tourists welcome in Cuba after months of COVID-19 lockdown
Tourists welcome in Cuba after months of COVID-19 lockdown(Twitter/RMuu2ehm6Jbn9Z4/Cuba_Explorer)
         

The countries have finally started lifting the nationwide lockdowns amid COVID-19 pandemic to boost the tourism industry and the latest to join the bandwagon is Cuba as it now welcomes travellers. Rolling out its red carpet for tourists post the COVID-19 lockdown, the news came as a ray of hope not just for travel enthusiasts but also for several laid-off leisure industry employees residing in the Communist-run island.

Similar to the rest of the world, Cuba had too closed its airports in March courtesy COVID-19 and decided to open from September 4. On Friday, an Air Canada plane arrived at the Cayo-Coco airport on the northcentral coast and is now expected to fly weekly to Cuba and biweekly from next month.

While the decades-old trade embargo makes the United States ban residents from making tourist trips to Cuba, they can still travel to the import-dependent country for purposes including education. On the other hand, Canada has long been the Caribbean island’s most important tourist provider.

A report in the Reuters revealed that Canada accounted for 1.1 million of the 4.2 million arrivals in Cuba last year, as per the government and the industry revenues were $2.6 billion in 2019. So far Cuba has reported 4,298 cases of coronavirus till date with 2,345 recovery cases and 100 deaths from COVID-19.

Though schools have opened elsewhere in Cuba, the alarming increase in coronavirus cases in Havana has pushed the city into a fortnight lockdown. The authorities are seeking to stamp out the surge in spread of the novel coronavirus in the capital while aggressive anti-virus measures like closing down air travel have almost eliminated COVID-19 in other Cuban cities.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
China’s export strength continues as global demand rebounds
China’s export strength continues as global demand rebounds
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In