Pune: Due to ongoing metro and flyover construction works, the main Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus stop at Katraj Chowk, already shifted three times in two months, is likely to move another kilometer ahead toward Wonder City along the bypass highway. While the traffic police have proposed the shift to reduce congestion at the busy junction, commuters have raised concerns that the move could make the bus service less accessible, particularly for daily passengers who use Katraj Chowk as an important interchange. Passengers see red as Katraj bus stop likely to shift another kilometer amid infra works

Passengers say, the situation at Katraj Chowk has already become complex due to multiple infrastructure projects being carried out simultaneously. Metro construction is currently underway at the junction, while work on the proposed flyover bridge is also in progress, resulting in road narrowing, diversions and limited space for public transport facilities. Amid these changes, the area that earlier functioned as the main PMPML bus stop has largely been occupied by share autorickshaws. Commuters said the growing presence of shared autos has altered passenger movement patterns at the junction, with many passengers opting for autos due to the changing locations of bus stops.

“The bus stop has been shifted several times and every time passengers have to adjust to a new location. At present, reaching the buses itself is difficult because of the traffic on the service road. If the stop is moved another kilometre ahead, senior citizens, women and passengers carrying luggage will face even more problems,” said Dhanashree Kawade, a regular passenger.

Another commuter Rakesh Jadhav said, “The purpose of a main bus stop is to make it easy for passengers to access buses. If it is moved too far from the chowk, people will have to walk a long distance and cross busy roads. The authorities should find a solution that manages traffic without putting the entire burden on passengers.”

Mahesh Awhad, PMPML chairman and managing director, said the transport undertaking has cooperated with the metro work and shifted its bus stations several times in recent months. “We understand the traffic and construction-related challenges and have cooperated with the authorities. However, if the bus stop is again shifted further ahead towards the Wonder City side on the bypass highway, it will be too far for passengers to walk and reach the buses. Katraj Chowk is an important interchange for passengers and moving the stop further away will create additional inconvenience,” Awhad said.

Traffic police officials, however, said the proposed relocation is aimed at reducing congestion caused by PMPML buses at the junction. Sandeep Bhajibhakare, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said the metro construction is going on at Katraj Chowk and the existing location has been contributing to traffic congestion.

“PMPML buses, particularly those that originate from the Katraj Chowk stop, often arrive early and remain stationed there for a considerable period while waiting for their scheduled departure time. Since PMPML buses are large (12 meter in length) and the existing location is an originating point for several services, this leads to congestion at the junction. Therefore, in coordination with PMPML, we have suggested a revised location for the bus stop to ensure smoother traffic movement in the area,” he said.