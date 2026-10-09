Himachal Congress holds statewide protests, seeks CEC’s resignation

The Himachal Pradesh unit of Congress staged protests at all district headquarters on Thursday to condemn the detention of opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, during a demonstration against the Election Commission in Delhi. Congress leaders and workers during a protest in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the party questioned the Election Commission’s functioning, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, and the issue of alleged vote theft.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri stated that an FIR would be registered against Gyanesh Kumar in Una.

State Congress in-charge Rajani Patil, while accusing the BJP of having spent thousands of crores of rupees trying to brand Rahul Gandhi as “Pappu” to tarnish his image, alleged that the CEC has snatched the voting rights of 13 crore people.

Shimla District Congress Committee (urban and rural) staged a silent protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Shimla.

Shimla District Congress (urban) president Inderjit Singh said, “We observed a black day today. Congress MPs were protesting peacefully in Delhi on October 6 and 7. They were forcibly removed and subjected to mistreatment.”

DCC Shimla (rural) president Hari Krishan Himral said, “The Congress will continue to hold such protests at the block and village levels till CEC Gyanesh Kumar is removed from his post.”