Two house-breaking cases registered in Pune

The city police registered two house break-in cases on October 7, with an alleged theft of gold and silver jewellery worth ₹11.70 lakh reported in Dhanori and another involving cash and beer stock at a shop in Wagholi. According to the complaint, the incident took place between September 26 and October 5 (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Vishrantwadi police registered an FIR under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the BNS after Rohit Raosaheb Sonawane, 26, reported that unidentified thieves broke into his house in Mungeshwarvasti, Dhanori.

According to the complaint, the incident took place between September 26 and October 5. The thieves allegedly opened the lock of the rear door of the house with the help of an unidentified object and entered the premises. They allegedly opened the lock of a steel cupboard and stole gold ornaments, silver ornaments and other valuables. The total value of the stolen property was reported at approximately ₹11.70 lakh.

Police registered the case under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the BNS.

In another incident, the Wagholi police registered a case under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the BNS after an alleged break-in at a beer shop at Platinum Business Hub in Wagholi.

According to the complaint, unidentified persons allegedly broke the shutter of the shop and entered the premises. They allegedly stole ₹5,000 in cash and beer stock valued at ₹2,720. The total value of the stolen property was ₹7,720. The case was registered on October 7.