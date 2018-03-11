Here are five great places in India to go hiking with your children

Travelling to different places shapes a child’s mind and outlook as much as it does for an adult. Travelling helps children grow more confident and explore the world outside of their local culture.

School summer break is not far away and now is the perfect time to plan a family vacation in advance. Here are some of the most wonderful spots across India where you could go hiking with your kids.

Tadiandamol, Coorg

Tadiandamol is the highest peak in the Coorg district of the state of Karnataka, with an elevation of 5740 feet. The enchanting trail leads through the lush grasslands and streams of the vast Shola forests.

It is considered a day hike, making it a moderate one, which makes it apt for children of all ages.

Chopta-Chandrashila, Uttarakhand

The Chandrashila trek from Chopta is a comparatively easy one, making it ideal for beginners and families looking to enjoy the stunning sight of the thick green forests, framed by the majesty and grandeur of the Himalayan peaks in the distance.

A family of average fitness that loves nature would find this an enchanting experience, with wonderful bird spotting and picnic spots around.

Spotted deer in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai. (Shutterstock)

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

Situated in the Western Himalayas 300 km north of Rishikesh, near the Badrinath temple, this trekking route lies in a splendid national park. The valley is covered in a thick blanket of snow in winter, but the melting waters and warmer weather of August bring the valley into bloom.

Vibrant alpine flowers in a variety of shade create a blanket of beauty that is an absolute treat for the eyes and for some stunning pictures. The pristine beauty is bound to make a strong impression on your children.

Chembra Peak, Kerala

Situated 290km from Bangalore, the Chembra Peak trekking trail takes four hours to complete and covers the beautiful green misty hills around the Wayanad range and passes through its highest summit.

Beginning from the edge of a beautiful tea estate, the bright green cultivated slopes of the trek will be interspersed with the rough and dense forests, as well as clouds engulfing the peaks and making the entire experience magical for you and your family.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Mumbai

People living in the concrete urban sprawl of Mumbai are blessed to have the natural jungle of Sanjay Gandhi National Park as a haven – a biological treasure in the city’s backyard.

There are several guided nature walks with experienced naturalists that will definitely bring great insights into the natural world and the life that inhabits it, opening your family’s eyes to their untrammeled beauty.

The park is blessed with multiple hiking paths and trails – the Shilonda Trail, the Malad Trail line, the Kanhery Trail, the Bamboo Hut trail, Highest Point Trail, Kashmiria Trek, and the Nagla-Block Trail – each with its own unique sights to experience.

– Curated by Jayanth Sharma, co-founder and CEO, Toehold - a one-stop shop for travel and photography enthusiasts.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more