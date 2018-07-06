Juhi Chawla’s photos from her trip to Tibet are gorgeous and breathtaking

Want to head to the mountains this monsoon, but stuck behind your desk? These photos by Juhi Chawla are all the motivation you need. The actress is holidaying in the beautiful land of Tibet, among nature. While most celebs prefer a more luxurious destination, Juhi has proven that she’s all about offbeat travel goals.

Here, she’s at the picturesque Lake Mansarovar. Getting there requires a tough trek.

Juhi is enjoying some quiet and peaceful time among 84 Shivlings in Nepal.

The actress travelled to Tibet and Nepal and was even pleasantly surprised when the locals recognised her. “In Lhasa ,Tibet ...i thought no one would know me there ... but the locals watch hindi movies , and were taken aback when they saw me .In the bazaar was even a poster of Salman , with Tibetan features,” she wrote in a post.

