Life in self isolation: Alone, not lonely by choice

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 10:49 IST

Self-isolation might be a new concept for the world, leaving most of us agitated. However, beset by the malaise of hustle and chaos of big cities, there are some people who voluntarily sought peace in solitude. Like hermits, they have adopted the style of self-isolation on their own will and embraced silence. One of them is Ambika Bhardwaj, a traveller who found peace on a hill top in Old Manali in Himachal Pradesh. She says, “A winter ago, I decided to write a book on childhood trauma and spiritual healing. The idea of living on a lonely hill top to embark on a writing adventure led me to Old Manali. I was fortunate to find an isolated cottage away from the hustle that gave me enough time to be by myself.”

Ambika Bhardwaj has been living alone in Old Manali since last winter and has been working on a book.

However, things are not always a bed of roses as she says, “Bare minimum interaction from the outside world was helpful but wasn’t enough. There would be some days when I’d be sitting in a pile of trashed draft papers and writing without knowing a thing about the outside world. On other days I didn’t know what to do.” So here’s what she did. “I have always been on a run for life, getting things done but now was the time to hit the pause button. So I read a lot, wrote on the walls and slowly started drafting my book. Isolation made me realise that we can talk to our emotions. Whenever the fear of loneliness would knock my door, I’d talk to it or write about it. For those of us, who breathe in self-isolation today, make the most of this time. Try journaling, introspecting life, learning something new, or having a fun family time.”

And like her, there’s Utkarsh Srivastava, a traveler who shares his experience of living alone in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, a reserved forest area in the middle Himalayan range of Kumaon, Uttarakhand. He says, “I was located in the core zone of the forest, with no direct water or electricity supply. I was dependent of rainwater harvesting and solar panels for water and power. The closest town was 25 km away and I used to go there every 7-10 days for ration and groceries. There are no roadside shops or grocery stores within the sanctuary.”

Utkarsh Srivastava has been living alone in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Living in isolation really changed him. “When you are far away from the chaos of a city and only surrounded by nature, you are your only companion. This is the time when you actually grow comfortable with your own self. This social isolation is in reality a blessing in disguise.”

For all of us cribbing during the quarantine period now, he says, “Use this time to discover the lost artist in you. We all were dreamers, visionaries, painters and writers as kids. You’ve finally got time to rediscover your love for art and read books you’ve wanted to read. Lack of time is no longer an excuse to get in shape or find discipline in your routine.”

