Take a virtual trip to see the blooming Sakura in Japan this Spring

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 16:01 IST

One of the most prolific seasons of Japan, Spring comes bearing the Cherry Blossom, also known as Sakura in Japanese. These pinkish, sometimes white flowers embody Japanese philosophies of Wabi-Sabi and even Shinto ideas of impermanence, hope and renewal.

Widely accepted as one of Japan’s most iconic natural symbols, Sakura blossoms are truly believed to be the nature’s best expression of glory, art and simplicity. As the Japanese ideology of beauty unfolds, it’s made clear that less is more. Especially as the Sakura are only in full bloom for around a week each year, this furthermore adds to their magic and aura.

Across the diverse landscape of Japan from the Hokkaido’s snow-capped mountains, to the beaches of Okinawa, the splendid Sakura moment occurs anywhere between March to July. A notable time of the year when tourists flock to the capital for a glimpse of this spellbinding. The locals in Tokyo and across Japan celebrate this joyful time traditionally like its been observed since centuries from under a Sakura tree in a garden. An enchanting experience these days is the flower-viewing Sakura garden parties also known as Hanami in Japanese.

Given the cultural significance of the Sakura, there are countless events, festivals and even catered tours during this period centred around the blooming Sakura. Celebrated across Japanese literature, poetry and art - Sakura carries layered meanings, metaphorically used to analyse the ephemeral beauty of the living, Sakura, the undeniable Japanese cultural hallmark.

Sakura blooming over a neighborhood in Kyoto ( Nupur Singh )

Sakura over the moat around Tokyo Imperial Palace, Tokyo. ( Nupur Singh )

Pink Sakura trees in the Yoyogi garden of Tokyo. ( Nupur Singh )

Blooming pink Sakura trees around Marunouchi business district, Tokyo. ( Nupur Singh )

Cherry blossom flowers on the side walk in Roppongi, Tokyo. ( Nupur Singh )

Sakura flowers around Ueno park, Tokyo. ( Nuour Singh )

White Sakura blooming on a clear day in Tokyo. ( Nupur Singh )

