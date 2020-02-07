Luxury, entertainment, culture meet island getaways in UAE.

travel

Feb 07, 2020

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has a ton of attractions, but its unique island getaways are something else. UAE is home to a plethora of islands, some of which are accessible to visitors and offer a variety of options from entertainment to culture and luxury, from untouched beaches and wildlife sanctuaries to championship golf courses.

Sir Bani Yas Island - An ultimate wildlife escape

Visitors can explore Sir Bani Yas Island, where more than 10,000 animals roam free in this island’s Arabian Wildlife Park and also see rare species of flora. This is a perfect escape that offers one of the most unique settings for discerning travellers looking for beyond the ordinary. One can kayak through the mangroves admiring flocks of flamingos, ride mountain bikes across dirt trails, and go on a leisurely safari through the island’s conservation reserve.

Welcome to the stomping ground of giraffes, hyenas, cheetahs, Arabian Oryx and gazelles in the Arabian Wildlife Reserve at Sir Bani Yas Island, just 170 kilometres southwest of Abu Dhabi. This tour ranks as one of the best for nature and rejuvenation and is one of the best places to visit in close proximity to Abu Dhabi, said Seawings, Middle East’s premier seaplane operator.

Awarded the World’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination, this is one of the region’s largest man-made wildlife reserves. Travellers can get first row seats to the amazing wildlife of the reserve as small animals like gazelles and peacocks freely stroll around the villas.

Zaya Nurai Island - A tranquil escape

On the other hand, Zaya Nurai Island is just off the coast from Abu Dhabi, like something straight out of a movie - turquoise sea and white sands. It’s the kind of place one would visit to treat a loved one, or to spend that well-deserved weekend away in a private luxury resort.

A stunning piece of paradise for those looking for peace and tranquillity, complemented by unparalleled Arabian Gulf views. The wonderful oceanside spa and luxury hotel, Zaya Nurai Island Resort promises a heavenly experience. This is a perfect place to hit pause and relax for a weekend. The visual backdrop of the ocean is ideal for complete relaxation, one can lounge in the sun, stroll on the soft sandy beaches, take a dip in the infinity pool or make use of the soothing spa facilities.

A private seaplane tour over the impressive modern sky-piercing structures of Dubai complements the serene landscape of Zaya Nurai, as one lands there to rejuvenate and revitalize by the edge of the Arabian Gulf. Zaya Nurai is an ideal getaway for couples looking for romance, or guests looking for family time.

