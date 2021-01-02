Milind Soman reveals how he welcomed 2021, asks fans about their favourite way to party

travel

Fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar ended the year 2020 with their Last Long Run from Guwahati to Cherrapunji and shared images with their fans on social media. The celebrity couple is known for their workout posts and urging followers to exercise in order to stay fit physically and mentally. The two are also quite vocal about their fitness and what it means to them.

The two are globe trotters and have taken parts in marathons in some of the most exquisite parts of the world. For their last run of 2020, they covered a distance of 120 km in two days. During this run, which was the seventh edition of Last Long Run, they also climbed about 5000 ft and shared a lot of pictures from the same.

The Last Long Run, which Milind has been a part of since the beginning, started in the year 2014. The first year, he ran from Mumbai to Pune, followed by Bengaluru to Mysuru. In the year 2016, he ran from Goa to Gokarna and after that, it was Una to Dharamshala. In 2018, the couple ran from Colombo to Unawatuna and finally in 2019, it was from Tokyo to Mt Fuji.

Milind went down the memory lane and shared images from each year and captioned the post, “Happy 2021 people !!!! @ankita_earthy and I had a great end to 2020 with the Last Long Run from Guwahati to Cherrapunji, climbing almost 5000ft over 120km on 30th and 31st December (sic).”

He added, “This was the 7th edition of the Last Long Run, starting with Mumbai to Pune in 2014, Bengaluru to Mysuru 2015, Goa to Gokarna 2016, Una to Dharamsala 2017, Colombo to Unawatuna 2018 and Tokyo to Mt Fuji 2019. 7pics, 7 years, many friends! this is my favorite way to party !!Whats yours ? Home ? Clubs? Friends? Family? Solo? Travel? Adventure ??? (sic).”

