 Millennials want to live like locals, enjoy unique experiences during holidays | travel | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 22, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Millennials want to live like locals, enjoy unique experiences during holidays

Shopping and eating local fare is not the only thing on travellers’ itineraries these days. A new study says people want to take part in local activities and live like a local during holidays. While 36% Indians travelled alone last year, 71% were Millennials.

travel Updated: Feb 22, 2018 16:34 IST
While 36% Indians travelled alone last year, 71% were Millennials.
While 36% Indians travelled alone last year, 71% were Millennials. (Shutterstock)

Travelling is no longer limited to sightseeing, shopping and food, as an increasing number of people want to get into live activities during their holidays, finds a survey. About 57% of survey respondents want to spend extra money on varied experiences during their holidays, as 63% Millennials, 62% Gen X, 63% of Boomers prefer such activities, says a survey by online travel agency Expedia.

The survey, conducted among 1,250 Indians in the 18-65 age bracket, compares travel preferences and behaviour of consumers across multiple generations — Gen Z (18-21 years), Millennials (22-30), Gen X (31-45) and Baby Boomers (46-65). Within leisure, 74% of Gen Z prefer connecting with near and dear ones, 81% of Millennials want to spend time with loved ones, 78% of Gen X and 80% of Boomers would also like to do the same. When it comes to adventure and exploring, 76% of Gen Z, 81% of Millennials, 69% of Gen X and 66% of Boomers are all for it.

But unique experiences and living like a local is also catching up with Gen Z (62%), Millennials (71%), Gen X (20%) and Boomers (66%) preferring it. The survey also reveals that while overall 36% Indians travelled alone last year, 71% were Millennials. Boomers and Gen X split their travel time evenly between travelling with others and alone.

Social media plays a major influence while deciding on destinations and experiences for Gen Z and Millennials, with about 66% of them posting a potential travel trip on social media to get the opinion of friends and family before booking a trip. Saving for travel is a top priority, especially for Millennials, and the lowest chance of the Gen Z holding on their purse-strings, says the survey. Overall 83% respondents save money for travel with 69% Gen Z, 91% Millennials, 80% Gen X and 75% Boomers doing the same.

Interestingly, the survey reveals that 70% Boomers, 74% of Gen X and 81% of Millennials are willing to spend half or more than Rs 10,00,000 on leisure travel, while 77% of Gen Z would allocate half or less for the same.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

more from travel
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you