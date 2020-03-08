Namaste Orchha 2020: First-ever festival to promote tourism in Madhya Pradesh’s Orchha
With a vision to preserve the heritage, culture and plans to help in the economic progress of the people of Orchha, the festival celebrates the cultural landscape of the central state.travel Updated: Mar 08, 2020 13:44 IST
A new festival ‘Namaste Orchha’, an initiative by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to promote the state as a leading tourism destination in India, kicked off in the ancient and quaint town here, on Friday evening.
With a vision to preserve the heritage, culture and plans to help in the economic progress of the people of Orchha, it celebrates the cultural landscape of the central state. The Madhya Pradesh government plans to develop the ancient Ram Raja Temple in Orchha into a major pilgrimage and tourist attraction on the lines of Somnath Temple, Tirumala Tirupati and Golden Temple, the organisers said.
Exhibitions with a backdrop of the majestic Orchha fort, showcasing the state handicraft heritage and legacies, sustainable fashion and design presentations in collaboration with master-craftsmen and well known global-local brands have been put up.
The debut edition of the festival also brings forth a unique set of dance performances that narrate the hidden history of the town.
Placed along the scenic Kanchana Ghat located in the Orchha Fort Complex, these 14 Chhatris or Cenotaphs, raised in honour of Orchha's erstwhile rulers, tell tales of Orchha's forgotten glory. The size of each cenotaph is symbolic of the time period for which each king ruled the city.
Musical performance by Sadhya Group and Clinton Cerejo music band during an inaugural session enthralled the guests on the first edition of the three-day extravaganza.
The festival will also feature diverse activities of music, art, wellness, travel, nature, adventure, history and culture on the other two editions of the programme.
The Baobab tree in Orchha has been around for almost as long as Orchha - bearing witness to the fall and rise of dynasties, its rulers and their monuments. This hauntingly beautiful tree will set the backdrop for a very special musical performance at Namaste Orchha!
Notably, Orchha won the Best Heritage City at the National Tourism Awards 2017-18 and is on the shortlist for UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
