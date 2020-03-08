Namaste Orchha 2020: First-ever festival to promote tourism in Madhya Pradesh’s Orchha.

travel

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 13:44 IST

A new festival ‘Namaste Orchha’, an initiative by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to promote the state as a leading tourism destination in India, kicked off in the ancient and quaint town here, on Friday evening.

With a vision to preserve the heritage, culture and plans to help in the economic progress of the people of Orchha, it celebrates the cultural landscape of the central state. The Madhya Pradesh government plans to develop the ancient Ram Raja Temple in Orchha into a major pilgrimage and tourist attraction on the lines of Somnath Temple, Tirumala Tirupati and Golden Temple, the organisers said.

Exhibitions with a backdrop of the majestic Orchha fort, showcasing the state handicraft heritage and legacies, sustainable fashion and design presentations in collaboration with master-craftsmen and well known global-local brands have been put up.

The debut edition of the festival also brings forth a unique set of dance performances that narrate the hidden history of the town.

Musical performance by Sadhya Group and Clinton Cerejo music band during an inaugural session enthralled the guests on the first edition of the three-day extravaganza.

The festival will also feature diverse activities of music, art, wellness, travel, nature, adventure, history and culture on the other two editions of the programme.

Notably, Orchha won the Best Heritage City at the National Tourism Awards 2017-18 and is on the shortlist for UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter