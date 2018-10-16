On World Food Day, here are 5 popular breakfasts from around the world

Like love, breakfast is best when made at home- Gina Barreca, American humorist

Breakfast is known as the most important meal of the day, giving us the fuel to face the challenges that lie ahead. In fact, studies have also shown that eating breakfast leads to weight loss.

Different countries have their own staple breakfast routines, in European countries like France and Spain, a piece of bread or pastry with strong coffee is what comprises breakfast. On the other hand in Korea, breakfast is a huge event which has the entire table packed with all sorts of food items.

This World Food Day, we look at some of the breakfasts which people have in different parts of the world:

China: Although what you have in the morning differs according to the region you are in, a combination of fried dough sticks and soy milk is the common meal. Other popular options are dim sum and hot soups.

Australia: Vegemite is a favourite dish amongst Australians who eat it on a daily basis. They also like to have a variety of fruits to start off the day.

Brazil: A staple breakfast comprises a coffee along with ham, bread and cheese. Feijoada, which is a thick soup made from different meats and black beans is also a popular choice.

Cuba: Tostada, which is grilled, buttered bread, is served along with cafe con leche. Café con leche is Spanish coffee made of strong and bold coffee with overcooked milk.

England: The English breakfast is probably the most famous breakfast in the world, which includes eggs, bacon, sausage, beans, cooked tomato and mushrooms.

