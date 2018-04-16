Planning a summer vacation? Here are 5 cool destinations to beat the heat

The months of May, June and July are a period of scorching heat and humidity in most parts of India. But they are also the most popular time for Indians to go on a vacation with friends and family. While most people prefer to go to hilly destination to escape harsh sunlight, some prefer to let their hair down by the beach. Whether one is looking for a vacation by the shore or in a valley deep in the mountains, here are some Indian and international options to explore:

Bali boasts of bountiful beaches, beautiful scenery, warm people, and mouth-watering cuisine. (Shutterstock)

* Bali

The Indonesian island boasts of bountiful beaches, beautiful scenery, warm people, and mouth-watering cuisine which makes Bali a strong candidate for a summer holiday destination. Travellers can trek on the Mount Batur volcano, walk along Katu Beach or visit the Bali Safari or Uluwatu Temple.

* Ladakh

This region attracts tourists due to its beautiful snow-capped mountains and rugged terrain. It is an ideal vacation spot for nature lovers, bikers, trekkers, and mountaineers.

Bhutan has spectacular mountains views, azure skies, and a vast expanse of greenery. (Shutterstock)

* Bhutan

Over time, the country gained recognition as a bucket-list holiday destination. The spectacular mountains views, azure skies, a vast expanse of greenery, and organic food make Bhutan an ideal getaway for summers. One could also visit Buddhist monasteries, and explore the cities of Paro, Tashi and the Punakha Valley, among other places.

* Munnar

This destination is known for its scenic tea plantations, mountains, picturesque valleys and an array of flora and fauna. Sitting on a height of over 6,000 feet, Munnar has a number of options, including the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, which is primarily known for sighting tigers.

* Sri Lanka

Another destination for beach enthusiasts, the country has an array of heritage properties, rich culture, diverse landscape and seafood-based cuisine. Among the top places to visit here are Colombo, Kandy and Bentota.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more