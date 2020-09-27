e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / ‘Soaring higher’: Passenger footfalls at Indian airports in single day rises to 2,88,401 as flights resume services

‘Soaring higher’: Passenger footfalls at Indian airports in single day rises to 2,88,401 as flights resume services

As the travel curbs lift from flight services, Indian airports record number of passengers flying in single day rise to 1,44,112 while the total number of arriving passengers was 1,44,289

travel Updated: Sep 27, 2020 11:04 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
New Delhi [India]
Passenger footfalls at Indian airports in single day rises to 2,88,401 as flights resume
Passenger footfalls at Indian airports in single day rises to 2,88,401 as flights resume(Twitter/indiahottopics)
         

The total number of passengers flying in a single day has increased to 1,44,112, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Saturday.

Puri said the total number of passenger footfalls at all the airports across the country was 2,88,401 in a single day.

The Union Minister said that till September 25, the total number of departing passengers was 1,44,112 and the total number of arriving passengers was 1,44,289. He added that the total departures were 1479 whereas the arrivals were 1,471 taking the total number of movement of flights to 2,950.

“Soaring Higher! Domestic Operations on 25th September 2020, Day 125 till 2359 hrs. Departures 1479; 1,44,112 passengers handled (Departures); Arrivals 1471; 1,44,289 passengers handled (Arrivals); Total movements 2950; Footfalls at airports 2,88,401; Total number of flyers 1,44,112,” he said in a tweet.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Live: PM Modi’s address on 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme begins
Live: PM Modi’s address on 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme begins
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
With tweet on Covid-19 vaccine, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’
With tweet on Covid-19 vaccine, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’
India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 6 million mark, death toll at 94,503
India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 6 million mark, death toll at 94,503
Jaswant Singh: Army officer to ex-PM Vajpayee’s trusted troubleshooter
Jaswant Singh: Army officer to ex-PM Vajpayee’s trusted troubleshooter
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
West Bengal allows cinema halls to operate from Oct 1
West Bengal allows cinema halls to operate from Oct 1
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In