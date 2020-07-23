e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Welcome back, but wear a mask: French resort tells tourists amid Covid-19 crisis

Welcome back, but wear a mask: French resort tells tourists amid Covid-19 crisis

In total, France has recorded over 30,000 deaths linked to COVID-19. Months of strict lockdown have resulted in a big drop in the numbers of people getting infected, and the numbers in hospital with the virus.

travel Updated: Jul 23, 2020 17:36 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
La Baule-Escoublac, France
Tourists wearing face masks get off the train from the top of La Rhune, a Basque mountain, in Sare, southwestern France, Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Tourists wearing face masks get off the train from the top of La Rhune, a Basque mountain, in Sare, southwestern France, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (AP)
         

Pierre Guillou is pleased to be serving holiday-makers again at the beach restaurant he manages in this French seaside resort, but the COVID-19 epidemic is never far from his mind.

A restaurant 500 metres from his establishment had to close when they recorded cases of the virus, and he has had to turn away a small number of customers who refused to wear a mask.

“It’s heavy,” said Guillou, manager of the Fils de Maman restaurant, describing the challenges of juggling the summer season and its rush of holidaymakers with the fact France is still in the grip of an epidemic.

In total, France has recorded over 30,000 deaths linked to COVID-19. Months of strict lockdown have resulted in a big drop in the numbers of people getting infected, and the numbers in hospital with the virus.

Guillou’s restaurant, in La Baule-Escoublac on France’s Atlantic coast, was one of hundreds of thousands of restaurants, cafes and bars allowed to re-open when restrictions were eased.

Yet there have been isolated flare-ups of the virus in parts of France, and in neighbouring Spain some lockdown restrictions have been re-imposed to contain a surge centred on the city of Barcelona.

In La Baule this week, the beaches thronged with sunbathers and tourists flocked to the shops.

The town mayor, Franck Louvrier, said he would be vigilant to make sure people were respecting COVID safety precautions, especially the wearing of masks in enclosed public spaces.

“I wouldn’t want COVID to return on our territory,” he said. “My only objective is to protect the population. So if there’s a situation that gets worse, we will obviously take more drastic measures to protect residents.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Verdict in Sachin Pilot, MLAs’ disqualification notice at 10:30 am tomorrow
Verdict in Sachin Pilot, MLAs’ disqualification notice at 10:30 am tomorrow
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
Centre grants permanent commission for women officers in Army
Centre grants permanent commission for women officers in Army
‘If I meet him, he cannot say he didn’t know about crisis’: Gehlot on letter to PM Modi
‘If I meet him, he cannot say he didn’t know about crisis’: Gehlot on letter to PM Modi
China has created challenges across the world, UK watching LAC situation: British envoy
China has created challenges across the world, UK watching LAC situation: British envoy
‘Fake’: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19
‘Fake’: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19
In highest single-day recovery, 29,557 Covid-19 patients recuperate: Govt
In highest single-day recovery, 29,557 Covid-19 patients recuperate: Govt
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In