‘10 items for 2,522’: Delhi bar bill from 2007 shows how prices have surged in 17 years

Over time, the fascination with nostalgia has surged, leading many to share their collections of antiques or old memorabilia on social media. Whether it’s wedding invitations from 50-60 years ago or vintage vehicle and ration bills, these artefacts often go viral. While they serve as a nostalgic trip for the elderly, for the younger generation, these relics are nothing short of fascinating wonders. A 2007 restaurant bill shared on Reddit sparked nostalgia and debate about rising food prices.(Reddit/r/delhi)

Recently, a Reddit post featuring a restaurant bill from 2007 sparked discussions about how much food and drink prices have surged over the years. The bill, from a restaurant called "The Supper Factory," displayed a total of ten items priced as low as ₹180, with the overall amount coming to ₹2,522. The post was shared by a Reddit user under the handle @r/delhi, sparking a wave of responses online.

The caption accompanying the post read: “Found 2 bills from 2007 bar visits in Delhi. Man, I can't believe prices of food and alcohol have jumped up so much since then.”

However, not all users shared the same sentiment. While the post struck a nostalgic chord with some, many sceptics were quick to point out that even in 2007, ₹2,500 wasn’t exactly a cheap night out. One user remarked, “18 saal pehle 2500 were not that much pocket-friendly bhai" (2,500 wasn’t that affordable even 17 years ago, man). Another added, “2007 feels like just 7-8 years ago to me, not 17 years!”

One user provided more context on the reality of 2007’s prices, commenting, “Oh believe me, that was nowhere near ‘pocket-friendly’ back in 2007. That was an entire month’s rent for a one-room apartment.” Another observed, “People commenting about inflation aren’t getting the point. Salaries haven’t risen anywhere near as much as prices.”

Earlier viral nostalgia post

This is not the first time an old bill or menu has gone viral. In February 2023, a Facebook post shared by Gagret Hulchal showcased a menu card from 1980, listing the prices of sweets, samosas, and kachoris at unbelievably low rates.

Back then, a samosa cost just 50 paise, while today, it ranges between ₹10 and 15. Sweets like laddoos, gulab jamun, and rasgulla, priced at ₹10 to ₹15 per kilogram, now cost significantly more.