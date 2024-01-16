close_game
News / Trending / 'Bill is on us': When a UK restaurant treated couple on their 50th wedding anniversary. Here's why

‘Bill is on us’: When a UK restaurant treated couple on their 50th wedding anniversary. Here’s why

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 16, 2024 09:14 PM IST

The couple who celebrated their wedding anniversary at a restaurant in the United Kingdom met on a blind date.

A couple in the United Kingdom celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at Hickory’s Smokehouse in Southport in August 2023. When the bill came, the couple were in for a surprise as the restaurant didn’t let them pay for their meal.

The couple initially planned a grand celebration for their 50th wedding anniversary but decided to have dinner at a restaurant in the UK. (Representational image/Pexels)
The couple initially planned a grand celebration for their 50th wedding anniversary but decided to have dinner at a restaurant in the UK. (Representational image/Pexels)

Paul, who met his wife on a blind date, shared their story with the Liverpool Echo. He recounted how they initially planned a grand celebration for their anniversary but decided to go for a cosy dinner at Hickory’s Smokehouse.

“When I booked the table they asked if it was something special, so we put down that it was our anniversary. When they seated us they had put down a sign celebrating our anniversary,” Paul told the Liverpool Echo.

He added, “Our waiter, James, asked us about our anniversary and asked us when we began dating and about our life together. In the end, we told him that I’ve got terminal cancer.”

After the couple had their meal, they asked for the bill, only to find out that the restaurant paid for their meal. “When he put the bill down, we opened it, and it said happy anniversary, the bill is on us. It was an 80 quid bill, too. We were gobsmacked. We had to go and find the bloke. We said you’re joking, aren’t you?” Paul further said.

When they spoke to the restaurant’s general manager about the bill, he told them he was deeply moved by their story and Paul’s ongoing health battle. Paul reflected on his wife’s emotional reaction, “I just saw the look on my wife’s face from across the table and thought, have they got this wrong? She more or less broke into tears.”

