₹100 for a water bottle? Man questions steep pricing outside Karan Aujla’s Delhi concert

The video, shared by Instagram account @thinkaboutjpc, shows a man approaching a vendor and asking the price of a water bottle. The vendor replies that each bottle costs ₹100. The clip was posted with the caption, “Mtlb kuch bhi yr”.

Amid the excitement surrounding the event, a clip circulating on Instagram highlighted the price of bottled water being sold outside the stadium, triggering reactions from social media users.

Singer Karan Aujla’s much hyped concert in Delhi on Saturday drew massive crowds and energetic performances, but a viral video filmed outside the venue has now sparked conversations online. The concert was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where thousands of fans gathered to watch the Punjabi singer perform as part of his ongoing tour.

The short video quickly attracted attention online, with viewers reacting to the pricing seen outside the concert venue. One user commented, “Concert tickets already expensive and now water costs this much?” while another wrote, “This is why attending big events becomes stressful.” A third user remarked, “People have no option once they are inside or near the venue,” and another added, “Basic necessities should not be overpriced at public events.”

Part of the POP CULTURE World Tour Karan Aujla is currently touring multiple cities as part of his POP CULTURE World Tour, with performances scheduled across India between February and March 2026.

The previous tour recorded strong ticket sales across Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand and India, generating more than $15 million.

Speaking earlier about returning to India, Aujla said, “India has some of the most powerful and passionate fans in the world, and they remind me of that every single time I step on stage. No matter where I perform globally, the energy and love I receive in India is unmatched, and the fans never disappoint. Every milestone, every achievement feels bigger when I get to bring it home and celebrate it with my people. Returning to India with the P POP CULTURE World Tour is a moment I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time.”

Following his New Delhi performance on February 28, the singer is set to perform in Mumbai and Pune on March 4, Chandigarh on March 14, Indore on March 21 and Bengaluru on March 29. Karan Aujla is widely known for popular Punjabi tracks including Winning Speech, For A Reason, P Pop Culture, I Really Do, Admiring You, Bachke Bachke, Boyfriend and Wavy.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)