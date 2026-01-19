$109 a month Chinese studio apartment sparks disbelief: ‘That’s my weekly kids’ diapers’

The footage takes viewers through the studio, revealing a clean and functional living space equipped with basic furniture, a designated sleeping area, a small kitchenette and a bathroom. Despite its modest size, the apartment appears well maintained and thoughtfully laid out.

The video, captioned “This studio apartment in a second tier Chinese city can be rented for about 780 yuan per month (109 USD),” has crossed more than four million views, triggering a wave of disbelief, curiosity and admiration among viewers.

A studio apartment in a second tier Chinese city has left social media users astonished after a video showed the fully furnished home available for just $109 a month. The clip, shared on X by a user named Xu Zhenqing, offers a complete tour of the compact yet neatly arranged apartment and has quickly gone viral.

The affordability of the space, especially when compared with rental prices in major global cities, struck a chord with many viewers, who found it hard to believe such low rents still exist in an urban setting.

Viewers question and admire the low rent As the clip spread rapidly, users flooded the comments section with questions and reactions. One user expressed disbelief, asking, “How is this possible, brother? Please tell. Is this a scam? Or what? Abandoned city?” Another commented, “$110 is my weekly kids’ diapers.”

Others were quick to imagine possibilities, with one user saying, “Bookmarked so I can open my next office there,” while another noted, “This is really cheap compared to many other cities.” The video also sparked travel dreams, with a viewer writing, “I need to go to China,” and another declaring, “I am moving to China, it’s a super cool apartment.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)