124-year-old woman in China inspires millions, shares secrets of longevity: ‘My siblings and son died’

Qiu Chaishi, a woman from Nanchong, Sichuan Province, China, has captured the attention of millions after celebrating her 124th birthday on January 1. Born in 1901, Qiu's life spans more than a century of China's history, from the Qing dynasty to modern-day China. Despite not having her age officially verified outside of China, her birthdate is listed in the country's hukou system, China's household registration system, according to The Star. Qiu Chaishi was born in 1901.

Qiu’s family, which now includes six generations, considers her one of the oldest living centenarians in the region. Her 60-year-old granddaughter and eight-month-old great-grandchild are part of her extended family. Despite her advanced age, Qiu’s daily routine remains remarkably active. She follows a strict schedule, eating three meals a day, taking walks after each meal, and going to bed around 8 pm. She even manages daily chores independently, such as combing her hair, lighting fires, and feeding geese. Climbing stairs is no challenge for her, and she still remains physically strong.

Her favourite dish, lard rice, which she prepares with porridge made from pumpkin, winter melon, and crushed corn, has been part of her diet for years. Though her love for lard has remained constant, Qiu now consumes it in moderation, following her doctor’s advice. Her granddaughter explained that Qiu has a soft spot for lard but adjusts to her health needs.

Survivor

Qiu’s early years were filled with hardship. Living during the Qing dynasty, she recalls that many people died from starvation, often searching for wild vegetables in the mountains. Yet, she managed to survive those difficult times. Before marriage, Qiu earned a strong reputation in her village for her sharp accounting skills and physical strength, often taking on demanding farm tasks like ploughing fields and stacking stones.

However, tragedy struck in her 40s when her husband suddenly die, leaving her to raise four children alone. Despite financial difficulties, Qiu worked tirelessly to provide food and clothes for her children. In her 70s, she endured another loss when her eldest son died of an illness. Her daughter-in-law remarried, leaving behind a granddaughter, whom Qiu raised as her own. Years later, her granddaughter faced another hardship when her husband passed away, forcing her to become a single mother again.

Now, Qiu lives with her granddaughter in a three-story rural house in Nanchong. Though she began to experience some vision and hearing decline after turning 100, her wit and sharpness have remained intact. When speaking about her long life, she jokingly remarked, “My siblings, husband, and son passed away long ago. The King of Hell must have forgotten about me and will not take me!”

Her granddaughter, Qiu Taohua, affectionately described her as someone who never complains. “After every misfortune, she stays quiet for a while, then bounces back with laughter and positivity,” she said.

Qiu’s approach to life has inspired many, including netizens who have called her a “blessed star” and attribute her longevity to her peaceful and optimistic attitude. “A peaceful and optimistic attitude is her key secret to longevity,” one user commented. Another netizen added, “She has witnessed China’s incredible history over a century. What a legendary life journey!”

Qiu’s longevity is not unique to her alone. Nanchong, the city where she resides, is home to 960 centenarians, with China as a whole boasting the highest number of centenarians globally, according to the 2020 National Census. As of 2023, the National Health Commission reported that China’s average life expectancy is 78.6 years. Meanwhile, Hong Kong stands out with the highest life expectancy in 2024, with an average of 85.63 years, according to the United Nations estimates.