‘India is truly a mysterious place’: Chinese man’s ‘very straightforward’ review on Rednote

Xiaohongshu, also known as Rednote, is making headlines as people in the US are flocking to this Chinese social media platform amid growing fear of a potential ban on TikTok. The platform’s newfound popularity has prompted many to reshare content posted initially on Rednote to other social media channels. Among these is a viral video featuring a Chinese man’s “very straightforward” review of India. A Chinese man’s video on Rednote about India. (Screengrab (Rednote))

“Chinese on their own app where there is minimal Indian interaction are much nicer to India than many people in the west,” an X user wrote while resharing a video originally posted on Rednote.

It captures a Chinese man visiting four Indian cities. During his journey, he experiences the country's good and bad sides. While he talks about thrash on the road, bad smells, and unhygienic street food, he also points out the beauty of India, the welcoming nature of local people, and using almost ten types of transportation.

He clearly expresses that India is a “mysterious” country that some may like, while others may dislike. He reminds others that the history and culture of India are very different from that of China. He further urges people not to judge the country based on the media.

“Don’t think this country is just wild and scary. Don’t think you’ll be attacked on every street or that every Indian who approaches you has bad intentions,” he further says.

Take a look at the video:

An individual wrote, “Yes, common Chinese people have that notion that Indians are dirty, which we are. Can't sugarcoat it. But most tourists roam around Tier-1 cities and not even bother to visit Tier-2 cities. Tier-2,3,4 cities are relatively cleaner. Tier-1 cities have all type of people.” Another added, “Very straightforward.” A third expressed, “This is actually a very factual take.”

About Rednote:

According to Sky News, the app was founded in 2013 by Shanghai-based Xingyin Information Technology. It has over 300 million monthly active users and is mainly popular in Mandarin-speaking countries.