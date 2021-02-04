IND USA
The image shows Tanishka Sujit.(Twitter/@ANI)
The image shows Tanishka Sujit.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

13-year-old girl pursuing graduation solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded. Watch

Tanishka Sujit is pursuing BA degree from Indore-based Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:43 PM IST

A super talented resident of Indore, Tanishka Sujit has created history by passing the 12th class examination at the age of 12 and is now pursuing graduation at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore at the age of 13.

Tanishka passed her 10th class examination at the age of 11 and then passed her 12th standard exams at the age of 12. She was allowed to jump to 10th standard soon after giving her fifth-grade exams and then she was directly promoted to 12th standard, seeing her extra-ordinary abilities and skills.

Surprisingly, Tanishka who has now turned 13 is studying at an Indore-based University, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya while taking online classes currently amid the pandemic.

There is no such provision in the education policy of Madhya Pradesh that would allow any student to jump classes. But Tanishka's parents had to struggle to get special permission for Tanishka to skip classes and promote her to higher classes as per her abilities and skills.

Among many extraordinary talents is her ability to solve Rubik's Cube while wearing a blindfold. She is a Kathak dancer as well and has performed in Europe too.

ANI took to Twitter to share a video of the super talented girl solving a Rubik's Cube blindfolded:

"I am 13-year-old, when I was studying in fifth class my parents used to think I have extraordinary abilities and skills to do something different. They used to give me 10th class equations to solve and I passed that test. That's how I passed my 10th standard examination at the age of 11 and passed 12th class at the age of 12," Tanishka told ANI.

"Currently, I am studying in college. My mother used to go to Bhopal and request the education department authorities to promote me directly to class 10th from class 5th. This took around one year and during that period I cleared 6th class examinations as well. I am one of a kind student in Madhya Pradesh who has jumped classes and is now studying in college at such a young age. I aspire to become a justice," she added.

Tanishka's father Sujit recognised her daughter's talent at a very young age and that is when he started motivating Tanishka to do something extraordinary. He also supported his wife Anubha to boost their daughter's morale at such a young age.

Sujit and Anubha used to run a small school in Indore but they never taught their daughter in their school, fearing that people might question her abilities.

While her parents were still trying to convince the authorities to promote her directly to 10th class, Tanishka managed to pass her 6th-grade examination while studying in her parents' school for a year.

Unfortunately, Tanishka's father recently passed away due to COVID-19.

"We were able to see Tanishka's abilities when she was in the nursery class. She was very fast at learning things. Before promoting her to 10th standard, she was given only 20 days to first pass 9th class exams. Changes made by the education department especially for Tanishka will also motivate other students to do something extraordinary," said Anubha, Tanishka's mother.

After passing the 10th and 12th class exams, Tanishka made it to the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records respectively.

"She is pursuing BA from our college and she is performing well in college. She is the first student in our University to get admission at such a young age," said Anil Sharma, Registrar, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

