IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / 2 skiers descend Yosemite's Half Dome in an unusually daring feat
The image shows Zach Milligan on his descent down Half Dome in Yosemite National Park.(AP)
The image shows Zach Milligan on his descent down Half Dome in Yosemite National Park.(AP)
trending

2 skiers descend Yosemite's Half Dome in an unusually daring feat

Jason Torlano, 45, and Zach Milligan, 40, completed the descent in five hours.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:17 AM IST

Two skiers navigated a thin layer of snow with no margin for error down the precipitous shoulder of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park and alternately skied and rappelled back to the valley floor in an unusually daring feat.

Jason Torlano, 45, and Zach Milligan, 40, completed the descent in five hours on Sunday by carefully carving their way in crusty snow and using ropes to rappel several sections of bare rock known as the “death slabs" beneath the iconic face of Half Dome, the Fresno Bee reported Thursday.

“If you fall to your left or right, you’re definitely dead,” said JT Holmes, a professional free skier who is a friend of Torlano’s. “If you fall down the middle, you have a small chance of not falling to your death — but it’s a maybe.”

In the image Zach Milligan, lower left, makes his descent down Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, California.(AP)
In the image Zach Milligan, lower left, makes his descent down Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, California.(AP)

Snowboarder Jim Zellers is believed to be the first to descend the 800-foot (243-meter) upper section on the shoulder of the dome in 2000. But no one is known to have attempted the entire 4,800-foot (1,463-meter) descent from peak to valley.

Torlano said he had been dreaming about skiing the dome since his family moved to Yosemite when he was 5 years old.

He first climbed Half Dome as a youngster, clinging to the same cables tens of thousands of visitors do every year to ascend the final steep pitch up the rounded side of the polished granite feature. He advanced to become one of an elite group of climbers to scale the sheer granite face using ropes only to catch his fall at least a dozen times. He later became a ranger in the park.

Jason Torlano, poses with his friend, Zach Milligan.(AP)
Jason Torlano, poses with his friend, Zach Milligan.(AP)

“It’s just always been there,” Torlano told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I’ve been attracted to Half Dome for as long as I can remember.”

After also serving a stint in the U.S. Army, he settled down with his wife and children in a community near Yosemite. He specializes in using ropes to work in high-altitude and dangerous settings.

He said he tried to ski down Half Dome each of the past three years, but called it off after finding unsuitable snow. This year, an early February storm filled Yosemite with fresh powder, including about 2 to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of snow at the peak of Half Dome.

He rented a friend's small plane on February 19 to study the snow conditions and possible route before calling Milligan, a rock climbing buddy, to join him.

Milligan said he initially planned to only film Torlano skiing, but decided to make his own descent by carefully side slipping down on skis. He said things quickly turned dangerous when he skied over part of one of the cables and lost control before he used an ice ax to stop his slide and was able to right himself.

“I was just trying to stay in control and stay alive,” Milligan said. “You’re on that spine and you don’t have a lot of room for error.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yosemite national park
Close
The image shows a wolf at the Wolf Conservation Center.(Twitter/@nywolforg)
The image shows a wolf at the Wolf Conservation Center.(Twitter/@nywolforg)
trending

This video of a wolf in snow is oddly calming to watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:12 AM IST
The video has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Vice President Kamala Harris in a conversation with astronaut Victor Glover.(Instagram/@NASA)
US Vice President Kamala Harris in a conversation with astronaut Victor Glover.(Instagram/@NASA)
trending

US VP Kamala Harris calls astronaut Victor Glover at ISS. NASA shares video

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Astronaut Victor Glover is currently aboard the International Space Station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Zach Milligan on his descent down Half Dome in Yosemite National Park.(AP)
The image shows Zach Milligan on his descent down Half Dome in Yosemite National Park.(AP)
trending

2 skiers descend Yosemite's Half Dome in an unusually daring feat

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:17 AM IST
Jason Torlano, 45, and Zach Milligan, 40, completed the descent in five hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the tweet which started it all.(Twitter/@reddymadhavan)
The image shows the tweet which started it all.(Twitter/@reddymadhavan)
trending

Post on ‘weirdest snack’ sparks hilarious Twitter thread. Do you relate to any?

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:42 AM IST
A Twitter user, while replying to the post, wrote that they like putting red chilli powder on bread.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Tucker the Aussie doodle.(Instagram/@_tucker_dood_)
The image shows Tucker the Aussie doodle.(Instagram/@_tucker_dood_)
trending

Smart doggo rushes to tell human ‘I love you’, melts hearts along the way. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:54 AM IST
  • “Tucker was like, let me stop what I’m doing and reciprocate your love mom,” wrote an Instagram user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Martha S. Hubbard House at 205 South Pleasant St. on GOOGLE STREET VIEW.(AP)
The Martha S. Hubbard House at 205 South Pleasant St. on GOOGLE STREET VIEW.(AP)
trending

19th-century two-storey house set to move a mile away in Massachusetts

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:20 AM IST
The two-story building owned by Amherst College will be brought to a vacant lot after the Historical Commission gave unanimous approval last month to lift a yearlong demolition delay put in place last May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A rare 10.9 gram gold coin of Kam Bakhsh, the fifth son of Mughal emperor Aurangazeb, went for auction at Marudhar Arts, a leading numismatic auction house, on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.(PTI)
A rare 10.9 gram gold coin of Kam Bakhsh, the fifth son of Mughal emperor Aurangazeb, went for auction at Marudhar Arts, a leading numismatic auction house, on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.(PTI)
trending

Gold mohur from Mughal era goes under the hammer for 56 lakh

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:00 AM IST
This coin is unusual and important, Marudhar Arts said explaining that coins of Kam Bakhsh are known from a number of mints Bijapur, Ahsanabad, Nusratabad, Haidarabad, Torgal, Gokak, Imtiyazgarh but this combination is not yet recorded for any of these issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of a chariot, with its iron elements, bronze decorations and mineralized wooden remains, that was found in Civita Giuliana, north of Pompeii. Officials at the Pompeii archaeological site near Naples on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, announced the first-ever discovery of an intact ceremonial chariot, one of several important discoveries made in the same area outside the park following an investigation into an illegal dig. (AP)
A view of a chariot, with its iron elements, bronze decorations and mineralized wooden remains, that was found in Civita Giuliana, north of Pompeii. Officials at the Pompeii archaeological site near Naples on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, announced the first-ever discovery of an intact ceremonial chariot, one of several important discoveries made in the same area outside the park following an investigation into an illegal dig. (AP)
trending

Almost perfectly preserved ancient ceremonial carriage unearthed near Pompeii

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The almost perfectly preserved four-wheeled carriage made of iron, bronze and tin was found near the stables of an ancient villa at Civita Giuliana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Aishwarya dancing.(Instagram/@aishuadd)
The image shows Aishwarya dancing.(Instagram/@aishuadd)
trending

Woman’s Bharatanatyam dance on how emojis will walk is a treat to watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:03 AM IST
“Your elegance and expressions,” commented an Instagram user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While some picked the sloth as their favourite animal to boop, many wished to do so to the eager donkey shown in the video.(Reddit/aww)
While some picked the sloth as their favourite animal to boop, many wished to do so to the eager donkey shown in the video.(Reddit/aww)
trending

Gotta boop ‘em all: Clip showing animals receiving boops may melt your heart

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • The Video shows a person booping different animals and their reactions are priceless.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video features four members Lekhinee, Twaraa, Charvi and Apurva.(Instagram/@lekhinee26)
The video features four members Lekhinee, Twaraa, Charvi and Apurva.(Instagram/@lekhinee26)
trending

Girls like to swing: Group’s groovy dance in saree wows netizens

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:33 PM IST
“The enthusiasm is contagious,” commented an individual.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Firefall" optical illusion at Yosemite National Park in the US.
"Firefall" optical illusion at Yosemite National Park in the US.
trending

‘Firefall’ illusion makes waterfall look like molten lava, pics wow people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Social media is flooded with various images of ‘Firefall’ illusion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a calf tangled in a barbed wire.(Instagram/@jacobhyde)
The image shows a calf tangled in a barbed wire.(Instagram/@jacobhyde)
trending

Calf’s leg gets tangled in barbed wire fence, man rescues it. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:14 PM IST
“My hero," wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video shared by Manny, a zookeeper at McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary in Florida features a little alligator.(Instagram/@wildlifemanny)
The video shared by Manny, a zookeeper at McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary in Florida features a little alligator.(Instagram/@wildlifemanny)
trending

Video showing baby alligator enjoying some neck scratches is all you need today

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:45 PM IST
“Yesss neck scritches, loving it,” commented an individual trying to voice the alligator’s thoughts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to appreciate architect Arun Prabhu NG's unusual creation.(Screengrab)
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to appreciate architect Arun Prabhu NG's unusual creation.(Screengrab)
trending

Anand Mahindra wants to work with man who turned auto rickshaw into mobile home

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:45 PM IST
In a tweet posted earlier today, Mahindra shared a post about Prabhu's special mobile home. He even mentioned yet another way in which a vehicle such as this one could be used and even requested tweeple to help him with Prabhu's contact details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac