2,100-pound lion statues stolen from porch, family offers $500 for safe return
It is always worrying but not uncommon to hear stories about stolen purses or gadgets. But have you ever heard about somebody stealing a 100-pound statue? Well, that is precisely what was stolen from a particular residence in Pennsylvania. The unknown thief or thieves took two 100-pound lion statues that adorned the porch of the house of an 87-year-old woman named Constance Hartman.
On Sunday, January 17, the lions were discovered missing by Hartman. The lions were the symbols of Hartman's family restaurant that operated from 1986 until 2003, reports UPI.com.
The Hartman family is offering a $500 reward to anyone who would help catch those involved or the person who returns the lions unharmed. Beth Hartman, Constance's daughter, shared a Facebook post detailing the same. It said, "!!!UPDATE REWARD!!! The family is offering a $500.00 reward to the person that helps with the arrest and conviction of those involved or to the person with the UNDAMAGED return of our Lions! OK Lyndwood neighbors Fellows ave and Garrahan St area, Please pull cameras... heavy concrete matching lions stolen in last 36/48 hours see pictures. They are very heavy so had to have a vehicle to transport this is crazy my cameras did not capture. Hoping others may have calling to make a police report. These have been on our property from the time we opened the Restaurant (Now Closed), but they stole off an 87-Year-old woman's porch m mother! Please help catch them notify the Hanover Police Dept or PM Beth Hartman".
Check out the share here:
The post has garnered many shocked reactions from netizens. While some pointed out how bizarre the situation was, others expressed that it was strange that the thieves took such heavy statues. There has been no recent update on the case. For the time being, the mystery of the missing lion statues continues.
