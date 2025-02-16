220kg influencer proves she can fit inside small car after humiliating cab rejection. Watch

Plus-size influencer and music artist Dajua Blanding, popularly known as Dank Demoss, has shared a video of her climbing inside an SUV, weeks after she was denied a cab ride by a driver who claimed she was too big to fit inside. The rapper had filed a lawsuit against the ride-hailing app Lyft after being refused entry into a cab due to her size. After she shared a video of her confrontation with the driver, it went viral on social media and divided the internet. Dank Demoss, a plus-size influencer, posted a video fitting into a car after a Lyft driver denied her service(X/@fearedbuck)

Now, to plead her case, the rapper has shared a video of herself sitting in the backseat of a "small car" to demonstrate that she was unfairly denied the cab service.

The Lyft driver, who repeatedly refused to let her into his car, had claimed that his tyres could not handle her weight. “I’m sorry. I got no space at all, my car is small,” the driver told Demoss, who kept reassuring him that she could fit inside the car.

Take a look at the video here:

In the latest clip, Demoss was seen walking up to a car dealership in Michigan and hopping inside a car and in another shot driving it away to prove that she can easily fit inside it. The rapper now plans to use this video as evidence in court after filing a lawsuit against Lyft, reports suggest.

HT.com has requested a statement from Lyft regarding the video shared by Demoss. This story will be updated once a response is received.

After Demoss's video went viral, Lyft said that the driver’s behaviour was “unacceptable” and announced that the matter will be investigated. On social media, where the clip went viral, many took the side of the driver, claiming that the rapper got him fired for no reason.

