25-year-old woman rejects job over working Saturdays, but leaves HR impressed: 'Don't want a career that burns me out by

An HR professional’s post on LinkedIn is gaining attention after she praised a Gen Z candidate for turning down a job offer that required working on occasional Saturdays. Riya Dadhich, a Talent Acquisition Specialist at Firstsource, shared her experience with a 25-year-old woman whose response to a job condition left her deeply impressed and challenged the usual stereotypes about Gen Z in the workplace. Initially, the HR admitted to feeling “irritated” by the response.(Pexel)

Dadhich began by acknowledging a common complaint she hears in the corporate world: “Gen Z kids have no patience, no loyalty, no hunger.” But her interaction with the young woman shifted her perspective. When asked if she was open to working some Saturdays, the candidate declined the offer, saying, “I’m committed to delivering my best — but I don’t want a career that burns me out by 30.”

Initially, Dadhich admitted to feeling “irritated” by the response. However, her emotions quickly evolved into admiration. She wrote that the candidate had the courage to say what many employees, especially from older generations, have long felt but never expressed.

“She had the guts to say what many of us never could. We were taught to stay silent. To smile while working late. To see burnout as ambition. To say yes when we should’ve said no. And now?” she reflected.

Her post ends with a message that has resonated with many professionals online. “Maybe the problem isn’t Gen Z. Maybe it’s the culture we survived and now subconsciously try to uphold. It made me tougher. No. It made us tired. They’re not the problem. They’re the correction,” she wrote.

Take a look at the post:

The post opened up a broader conversation about mental health, work-life balance, and changing definitions of ambition in the workplace.

One user commented, “Oof, this one hits harder than a Monday morning meeting invite! Love how you’ve put the ‘corporate cult’ under the microscope — Gen Z isn’t here to sip the coffee, they’re here to stir the pot.”

Another shared a personal experience, saying, “This is so relatable. I was offered a similar job — six days working, no weekend off. I didn’t take it forward to talk about the pay… Even though I want to be independent soon and start earning, I don’t want that at the expense of my mental health. I want a job that values work-life balance.”

"At first, I was regretting my decision to turn them down, but I think my future self will thank me for it. I completely respect the company’s rules, but I have to think about myself first,” he added.

A third user chimed in, “I agree, although we were taught to stay quiet, say yes, and equate burnout with success. Gen Z challenges that and honestly, good for them.”

One user wrote, “Yeah the newer generation are setting boundaries but the order generation are not ready for the change and the concept of work-life balance.”

