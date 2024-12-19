26-year-old Punjab woman tampers passport to hide arrival date to India from parents

Reportedly, the woman sought to conceal her arrival date from her parents, as she had reached India earlier than when she visited her family.
A woman was arrested when she tried to leave India to travel to Toronto to join a new job. Reportedly, the 26-year-old woman from Punjab was stopped by immigration authorities at the airport after they spotted irregularities in her passport.
Why did she tamper with her passport?
According to the Times of India (TOI), the woman took this step to conceal from her parents that she had arrived in India earlier than when she went home. She wanted to hide that she met a male friend before visiting her family.