26-year-old Punjab woman tampers passport to hide arrival date to India from parents

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 19, 2024 04:01 PM IST

Reportedly, the woman sought to conceal her arrival date from her parents, as she had reached India earlier than when she visited her family.

A woman was arrested when she tried to leave India to travel to Toronto to join a new job. Reportedly, the 26-year-old woman from Punjab was stopped by immigration authorities at the airport after they spotted irregularities in her passport.

A Punjab woman was slapped with forgery when trying to leave India with a tampered passport. (File Photo)
A Punjab woman was slapped with forgery when trying to leave India with a tampered passport. (File Photo)

Why did she tamper with her passport?

According to the Times of India (TOI), the woman took this step to conceal from her parents that she had arrived in India earlier than when she went home. She wanted to hide that she met a male friend before visiting her family.

The woman reportedly studied in Canada for five years and then returned to India to meet her parents. She was scheduled to return to Toronto to start a new job.

What did the police say?

"She said that her parents were unaware about her arrival on Sept 28. She did not want her parents to know about it as she had gone to meet her friend," a police official told the outlet.

What was she charged with?

For tampering with her passport, the 26-year-old woman was reportedly charged with cheating. In addition, she was also slapped with forgery charges.

