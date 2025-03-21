29-year-old gets rejected for not asking questions to interviewers: ‘Signals lack of research’

A candidate’s post about getting rejected allegedly for not asking questions to the interviewers has garnered significant attention from Reddit users. While some sympathised with her, others thought the interviewers were correct in their decision. Redditors suggested questions she could ask in her next interview. (Unsplash/mkvandergriff)

“I got rejected due to lack of questions,” the 29-year-old candidate wrote. “You have got to be f**king kidding me... this was an in person interview that lasted 2 hours. In web interviews I have notes in front of me where I can refer to them and ask prepared questions. Am I the only one who can never think of a question in the middle of an interview? Like my nerves are on fire,” she added.

In the following lines, she explained how her interview unfolded, adding that during the meeting, she was feeling sick due to low blood sugar. “I am kicking myself. I feel horrible that I probably blew another chance. It's frustrating that I know I could probably do the job, but I just blew it,” she added and concluded her post.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Your lack of questions signals lack of research or engagement (even if this is not your intention). Prepare your questions beforehand, put them in your phone, or write them down. Ask about company culture, the biggest challenges in the role, and what success looks like. These are questions everyone asks, but they show preparation. And frankly, ask the questions you wanna know. These things may haven’t gone as well for you in the past in roles and companies. Don’t worry. You’ll figure it out. Hope this helps!”

Another added, “You can bring notes to an in-person interview. Bring a nice notebook or put it on a sheet of paper in whatever you use to bring a copy of your resume.” A third joined, “Put yourself in the position of the interviewer. You were unprepared for your interview. 'What questions do you have for us?' It is a normal interview question. You should have a couple of questions in your pocket. Your health issues are yours. Be aware of yourself. If you know you have blood sugar challenges, be ready. There's no reason you couldn't just pop a candy/glucose tablet when you felt it coming on. They just saw an unengaged candidate that seemed to not care enough to prepare.”

A fourth wrote, “Generic fallback question that I ask when I can't figure out what to ask: Can you tell me about your history with the organisation? What is the best part about working here? Depending on what they say, it may trigger other questions.”