2-year-old copying his dad's expression during a football match is too. Watch

Several instances on the internet show children copying things that their parents do. It is often said and noticed that many children pick up the habits of their parents from a young age. A recent video doing rounds on the internet show something similar. In a video shared by Twitter page @buitengebieden and originally shared on Instagram by @marika.m.hjorth you can see a baby and his father watching a match. How the baby copies his father will amuse you.

In the video, the infant initially seems to be happy, but as the game goes on, he realises that his father is worried. As a result, the boy instantly impersonates him and starts to act dejected, and keeps his tiny hands on his face to express disappointment.

Take a look at the video here:

2-year-old Theo watching a game with his dad.. 😂



🎥 IG: marika.m.hjorth pic.twitter.com/IAmv7DRnBi — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 27, 2022

This video was shared two days ago. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 3.2 million times and has several likes and comments.

Take a look at some comments here:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Omg, ADORABLE!!! Love the 'mimicking' of his dad. So darn cute." A second person said, "This is pretty much exactly how my 2-year-old reacts when he's watching the football with his daddy, it's so sweet, and he cheers for every team just to wind his father up. " A third person wrote, "This is wholesome! When we watch craft/life hacks, my 6.y.o always confirms with me if it is a good hack or not. Then they go on to appreciate it or criticize it depending on what I feel. Kids are so adorable!"