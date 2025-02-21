3 lakh Olive Ridley turtles arrive in Odisha for mass nesting, IAS officer calls it 'spectacle of nature'

The shores of Odisha have once again turned into a breathtaking natural wonder as nearly three lakh Olive Ridley turtles arrive for their annual mass nesting, an event known as "arribada." This year's nesting season has been particularly remarkable, as it is unfolding during daylight hours, offering conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts an extraordinary opportunity to witness the spectacle up close. Nearly 3 lakh Olive Ridley turtles arrive for rare daytime nesting in Odisha. IAS officer shares stunning visuals.(X/@supriyasahuias)

(Also read: IAS officer shares clip capturing snow leopards' 'fleeting dance of wild joy' in Ladakh. Watch)

A sign of a thriving marine ecosystem

Supriya Sahu, IAS and Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, shared stunning videos of the turtles making their way onto the beach. She highlighted the importance of Olive Ridleys in maintaining the marine ecosystem, stating that their large-scale return is a promising indicator of a healthy habitat.

The clip was shared with the caption:

"A spectacle of nature is unfolding in Odisha. Around 3 lakh Olive Ridley turtles have arrived for their annual mass nesting, known as arribada. In a rare event, this year’s nesting is diurnal. These turtles play a crucial role in maintaining the marine ecosystem, and their return is a promising sign of a healthy habitat."

Take a look here at the clip:

In another video shared by Sahu, around 3,000 more Olive Ridley turtles were seen emerging from the Rushikulya River in Odisha, reinforcing the significance of this annual event.

Watch the clip here:

Social media abuzz with reactions

As soon as the videos surfaced online, they went viral, drawing widespread appreciation from users. Many expressed their awe at the sheer scale of the arribada, while others raised concerns about the need for continued conservation efforts.

One user marvelled, "Nature never ceases to amaze! What an incredible sight to witness so many turtles nesting at once."

(Also read: Abandoned by its mother, baby elephant finds new home with Tamil Nadu foresters. Watch)

Another remarked, "This is proof that conservation efforts are paying off. Hats off to those protecting these beautiful creatures!"

A third user expressed concern, stating, "Hope these turtles and their eggs remain safe from poachers and predators."

Some viewers were simply mesmerised by the visuals. "This looks straight out of a nature documentary. Truly stunning!"

Others noted the significance of the daytime nesting, with one user commenting, "Daytime arribada? That’s rare and amazing! A golden opportunity for researchers and wildlife lovers."