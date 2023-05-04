Home / Trending / '300-400 lbs of pasta was mysteriously dumped,' shares Redditor, netizens react

ByVrinda Jain
May 04, 2023 04:31 PM IST

According to a Reddit user, approximately 181kg of boiled pasta was dumped alongside a creek in New Jersey. This bizarre incident has left many baffled.

The Internet has a wide variety of things to offer. From watching food-related content, dance videos, and educational content to some of the most bizarre and unusual things, you can come across almost anything while scrolling through social media. And now, a recent post that has caught the attention of many shows something truly bizarre. According to a Reddit user, approximately 181kg of boiled pasta was dumped alongside a creek in New Jersey.

Dumped pasta in New Jersey.(Reddit/@stormborn72)
Dumped pasta in New Jersey.(Reddit/@stormborn72)

Redditor @stormborn72 wrote in a post, "An estimated 300-400 lbs of pasta was mysteriously dumped alongside a creek near Veterans Park in Old Bridge last week. It has since been cleared by the township. The culprit has not yet been apprehended." they also shared pictures of the dumped pasta. The pictures show heaps of cooked spaghetti and macaroni lying in the grass near a waterside.

Take a look at the post below:

Estimated 300-400 lbs of pasta dumped in Old Bridge
by u/stormborn72 in newjersey

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 1800 times. Many people have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual joked, "We should send the perpetrators to the state penne tentiary." A second added, "Is this cooked pasta? Someone went through the trouble of boiling all this pasta and just dumping it?" "This is a serious situation and you're being fusilli," wrote a third. A fourth added, "This really makes my blood boil! Someone wasn't using their noodle!"

