30-year-old mother of three marries 15-year-old boy. ‘Isme galat kya hai’?

In a story that could rival the plot of a soap opera drama, a 30-year-old mother of three from Vaishali, Bihar, tied the knot with a 15-year-old boy, studying in the 7th grade. Videos of Seema, the woman in question, alongside her much younger husband, have taken social media by storm, sparking widespread debate and curiosity. Both of them are residents of Vaishali, Bihar.(Instagram/ seema_2348)

The couple’s relationship has drawn both attention and criticism, with Seema boldly defending her decision. When confronted by a reporter about the unconventional union, she confidently retorted, “Pyaar karte the, kar liye shaadi, isme galat kya hai?” (We were in love, so we got married. What’s wrong in that?). Her unapologetic response has ignited discussions about love, age, and societal norms.

The whirlwind romance and marriage have raised several eyebrows, especially considering the boy’s age and educational status. Seema, however, remains undeterred. In one viral video, she is seen lashing out at a reporter for questioning her choices, further cementing her defiance of societal expectations.

Many took to the comments section of the video to criticise the union as inappropriate, citing the boy’s age and incomplete education.

An irked user commented, “I wish there was a tradition of slapping online.”

Another added, “Completely wrong! Don't you feel ashamed doing such things with children involved?”

Husband arranges wife's wedding with her boyfriend

In another similar incident, in Saharsa, Bihar, a woman’s husband not only agreed to her marrying her boyfriend, a father of two, but also helped in organising the wedding.

The couple, married for 12 years after a love marriage, decided to part ways amicably. The moment was captured on video and shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by the handle ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh.’ The video shows the boyfriend applying traditional vermilion red powder (Sindoor) on the woman’s forehead, symbolising their union. The woman’s ex-husband, who was present during the ceremony, can be heard stating that any future issues would be the couple’s responsibility, not his.