30-year-old woman from Telangana chooses unique career of a mechanic, garners praise from MLC
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31 (ANI): A 30-year-old Telangana woman who works with her husband to support their family has recently come to the attention of MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha for taking up a career path that is generally not taken up by women - auto repair.
The woman, Adilaxmi, works with her husband in their automobile repair shop at Sujatha Nagar, near Kothagudem. Their family includes two daughters who are 9 years and 7 years old respectively.
The story of Adilaxmi who wanted two additional machines at her automobile shop caught the attention of MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha who instantly expressed her desire to help her. The former Member of Parliament later invited Adilaxmi and her family to Hyderabad and applauded her determination and hard work she has put in to support her family.
In the meeting, Kavitha interacted with the family, felicitated them, and extended assistance to the family for buying a new machine and ensuring a good education for their daughters.
Later, Kavitha stated, "Adilaxmi and her story has inspired me. Her determination to break the predetermined shackles and to walk that extra mile for her family is so heart-melting. Saluting her courage!"
