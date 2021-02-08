37th flower festival in Siliguri attracts over 500 participants
Siliguri Horticulture Society (SHS) in association with the Government of West Bengal organised a flower show in Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri, West Bengal on Friday.
The five days long flower show named the 'North Bengal flower festival' will end on 9 February.
Prasanta Sen General Secretary, SHS said that the flower show which is biggest in the region and has been hosted by SHS for the 37th time.
"We weren't going to organise it this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the demands from flower nursery sellers struggling in the pandemic induced financial crisis made us reconsider. There are 67 stalls here showing flowers from over the country. This is the 37th festival hosted by us," said Sen.
"The main motto behind the show is to generate employment following COVID-19 pandemic and increase environmental awareness. There have been as many as 500 participants from North Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and 4,300 potted plants in 80 species displayed in this show. People from different regions of North Bengal have crowded the show," he added.
He noted that a special kind of Orchids from Sikkim and Cactus from the Kalimpong is being the centre of attraction in the show.
Abhishek Ghosh, a flower lover from Siliguri said, "We were stuck at our homes for a year, The flower show was a relief to us. The show not only introduces us to a variety of flowers but also encourage us to grow plants in our home."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grandson's 'inverted mug' prank on grandma may leave you in splits. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16 women get trained for first batch of all-female Garuda team in Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Orphaned as a child, Hyderabad woman starts NGO to educate underprivileged kids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
37th flower festival in Siliguri attracts over 500 participants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Propose Day 2021: 4 sweet videos stories of proposal that will warm your heart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Children trained in judo by ITBP win 112 medals in various tournaments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pics shared by state tourism departments of India will leave you mesmerised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple goes skiing wearing saree and dhoti, video wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk shares cute picture with son X Æ A-XII. ‘Adorable,’ say people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can you spare a few seconds to watch this sloth make very cute faces for camera?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Figure skater smoothly moonwalks on ice, video leaves people in awe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of owl reminds people of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic flying skirt pose. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest officer Sasmita Lenka gets UN's Asia Environmental Enforcement Award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rose Day 2021: Love is in the air and so are the memes. Seen them yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muzaffarnagar Police unveils statue of dog that helped solve 49 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox