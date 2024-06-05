3D artist's heart-stopping viral video is a powerful reminder to drive safely. Watch

Majid Mousavi, a talented 3D artist renowned for his captivating videos that seamlessly blend imagination and reality, has once again captured the online world's attention. Known for his diverse portfolio of captivating clips set in various environments, his recent video has caused a stir on social media. This thought-provoking post serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of driving cautiously and adhering to speed limits. Snapshot of the video created by Majid Mousavi.

The video, which is a stark reminder of the consequences of reckless driving, opens to show a biker speeding on an empty road. As the person tries to take over a truck, he moves to the other side and is met by a speeding truck. That's when the clip stops. In the next shot, you can see a ghostly figure standing on the roadside. As the video continues, a crash between the biker and the truck driver is shown. (Also Read: Road safety to be included in school syllabus from next academic year)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a week ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained more than 156 million view. The post also has over 11 million likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous people also flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Oh my God. I was so scared. I felt that it was me riding the bike and got mini heart attack."

A second added, "My soul has just left my body! Amazing editing but Jesus actual Christ."

A third commented, "That is why it is important to be careful on the roads. Just because its empty doesn't mean you should be reckless."

"For those saying it is a game, this happens in real life too. Better be careful," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "This gave me a heart attack."