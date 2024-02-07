Road safety to be included in school syllabus from next academic year

After Kerala, Maharashtra would be the second state in the country to introduce a subject on road safety in school curriculum. The subject would be taught in schools for students of Class 1 to Class 10 in the state on Saturdays from the next academic year 2024-25. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

State education minister Deepak Kesarkar said that his department has submitted a proposal to the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Delhi (SCERT) and the state education board.

The subject will cover practical and theory aspects on traffic signals, first aid after mishaps, rules to be followed while riding a vehicle and crossing a road, importance of helmets and seat belts, road safety laws in the traditional method through audio visual medium.

“Traffic regulation is an integral part of schooling abroad. Traffic rules will be taught through social awareness in schools. Every Saturday of the week has been fixed for the subject. The subject will benefit around 2 crore children studying in schools across the state,” said Kesarkar.

A senior state education department official said, “We have received the proposal from the state transport department. As the minister himself is keen on introducing the subject, we hope to implement it from the next academic year,”

“Even the cyclists wear helmet in foreign countries, but protests are held over helmet compulsion in India. Over 60 per cent of road accident deaths are caused by two-wheelers. Hence, it is important that children are taught road safety rules from a young age,” the minister said.