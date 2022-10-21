3-year-old fluently tells her symptoms to the doctor, stuns netizens. Watch

As many new adults try to adjust in the system of their new life and being able to live alone, it can get challenging at times. We constantly call up our parents to ask them the smallest of doubts. However, things may seem easier as we get used to making decisions ourselves. But still, there are times when we look forward to our parents' help- like taking them with us to a doctor's appointment. But, in a video that is doing rounds on the internet, it seems no issue for this kid to be able to tell her symptoms to the doctor.

In an adorable video uploaded Instagram user by @hanayaandmom you can see a toddler telling the doctor that she has a cold. Due to the cold, she had khichdi but ended up vomiting. To this, the doctor asks her if she wants medicine to make her feel better.

Take a look at the adorable video of the toddler telling her symptoms here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than eight lakh times, has 65,000 likes and several comments. Many people thought that the video was cute. One person in the comments wrote, "I'm 25-year-old and still can't talk to a doctor, that too being a doctor myself." Another person said, "That's such a great practice to teach children to explain their own discomfort." Someone even said, "28yrs old and still look at my mom when doctor asks me what is the issue."