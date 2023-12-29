close_game
close_game
News / Trending / 4,000 light-years away, this 'bow-shaped nebula' has wowed people. See pic

4,000 light-years away, this 'bow-shaped nebula' has wowed people. See pic

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 29, 2023 05:59 PM IST

This 'bow-shaped nebula' was captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. The picture has left many people mesmerised.

NASA frequently releases captivating images from the depths of space, leaving viewers in awe. This time, many people were left mesmerised after the space agency shared a picture of a nebula that resembles a colourful bow. This 'bow-shaped nebula' was captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and is 4,000 light-years away from Earth.

Picture of 'bow-shaped nebula' posted by NASA. (Instagram/@NASA)
Picture of 'bow-shaped nebula' posted by NASA. (Instagram/@NASA)

"Crafted from the material casted off from the dying Sun-like star as it enters its white-dwarf phase of evolution. Dense ridges of material are swept back from the nebula’s central star creating the bow shape. ⁣Not just trendy, but this star is one of the hottest as well, with a surface temperature of about 200,000 kelvin. The nebula spans more than a light-year wide and is energized by ultraviolet light from the central star," wrote NASA in the caption of the post. (Also Read: NASA shares mesmerising pic of 'irregular galaxy' 7 million light-years away from Earth)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being shared, it has gained more than one lakh likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The post also has numerous comments.

Check out what people said about this 'bow-shaped nebula' here:

An individual wrote, "This is so beautiful."

A second shared, "Cosmic beauty."

"OMG, this is so pretty," posted a third.

A fourth added, " Thank you for always sharing the mysterious things of the universe."

Many others replied to the post using heart emojis.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out