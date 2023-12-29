4,000 light-years away, this 'bow-shaped nebula' has wowed people. See pic

NASA frequently releases captivating images from the depths of space, leaving viewers in awe. This time, many people were left mesmerised after the space agency shared a picture of a nebula that resembles a colourful bow. This 'bow-shaped nebula' was captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and is 4,000 light-years away from Earth. Picture of 'bow-shaped nebula' posted by NASA. (Instagram/@NASA)

"Crafted from the material casted off from the dying Sun-like star as it enters its white-dwarf phase of evolution. Dense ridges of material are swept back from the nebula’s central star creating the bow shape. ⁣Not just trendy, but this star is one of the hottest as well, with a surface temperature of about 200,000 kelvin. The nebula spans more than a light-year wide and is energized by ultraviolet light from the central star," wrote NASA in the caption of the post. (Also Read: NASA shares mesmerising pic of 'irregular galaxy' 7 million light-years away from Earth)

