40-year-old Chandigarh Uber driver wins hearts after praising student's ‘parvarish’

In a world where the gap between generations can often feel wide, a 40-year-old Uber driver in Chandigarh bridged that distance with a few heartfelt words. After a 25-minute ride, the driver praised his 19-year-old passenger’s manners, telling him his parents had given him an excellent "parvarish." The student’s story has since gone viral, reminding everyone that a little respect and a kind word can completely shift someone's perspective. The Reddit user’s post has won people over. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Uber driver made my day,” a man wrote. He added, “19 M, booked a cab to go to my exam centre for an important exam yesterday. It's about a 25 min drive from Chandigarh. The uncle was probably in his 40s. After entering the car I greeted him like I usually do and we had some small talk. When we were about to reach the destination, the uncle asked me how old I was. I told him I am 19.”

Also Read: 'Bro is a walking MBA degree': Uber driver's cab full of free snacks, Wi-Fi, perfumes wows internet It is at the end of the trip that the driver apparently told the man, "Beta, aapke maa baap ne aapko bohot achi parvarish di hai" and added, "Mai to roz chalata hu gaadi aur bohot se log baith te hain gaadi me, toh pata chal jata hai.”

The Reddit user concluded the post with a realisation he had after the encounter. The 19-year-old posted, "That thing really made my day and made me glad that I didn't turn out to be one of those spoiled kids who think smoking and drinking is a flex and that clubbing every weekend is mandatory. It made me realise that I'm probably heading in the right direction.”