5 lessons Indian managers can learn from Mogambo’s iconic leadership style. Watch

In video that is going viral on Instagram, a stand-up comedian talks about what Indian managers can learn from Amrish Puri's iconic villain character Mogambo from the classic Bollywood film Mr India. Using Mogambo's iconic style, Arjun Pratap Rana shared five funny tips for managers. Funny lessons for Indian managers Mogambo style.(File Photo)

The viral video begins with Arjun highlighting, why managers should not micromanage. He then relates this to Mogambo, saying that Mogambo was great at giving his team freedom. Mogambo had two trusted leaders who took care of the work, making it their responsibility to get things done.

The comedian then moves on to the importance of setting clear goals for the team. He explains that Mogambo always ensured his henchmen knew exactly what he wanted them to achieve.

Watch the viral video here:

According to Rana, creating a loyal team is also key. He jokes about how Mogambo’s followers were so dedicated that they would jump into acid if he told them to. Mogambo also knew how to keep his team entertained. He made sure there was fun in the workplace, which kept everyone happy and engaged.

Rana wraps up by emphasising the value of showing appreciation for your team’s work. He highlights how Mogambo often said, “Mogambo khush hua” as a way of acknowledging his team’s efforts.

Who is Mogambo from Mr India?

Mogambo is the famous villain from the 1987 Bollywood film Mr India, played by Amrish Puri. Known for his evil laugh and the line "Mogambo khush hua", he dreams of taking over the world. Mogambo’s character, with his striking military outfit and dramatic style, made him one of Bollywood’s most memorable villains.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram users loved the viral video, flooding the comment section with appreciation for the stand-up comic's humour.

One of the users, khanamirkhan11, commented, “So-called Ceo should learn from Mogambo”.

A second user, abraarfarooqui, commented, “Mugambo was the best manager ever and it took 28 years to the world to realise his management skills”.

This viral video has garnered more than five million views on Instagram.